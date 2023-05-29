SALEM — A career in civic service took a dramatic next step at Bentley Academy Innovation School on Saturday afternoon as Salem’s corner office transitioned from Bob McCarthy to Dominick Pangallo.
Unlike the traditional pomp and circumstance that surrounds swearing-in ceremonies at City Hall, Pangallo’s first official moment in office was a more intimate affair. The ceremony was witnessed by a capacity crowd in a small cafeteria at an elementary school just down the road from the Common and Salem Willows, two of Salem’s premiere parks.
“Today’s celebration is here at Bentley for a reason,” Pangallo said in his inaugural address, “to shine a spotlight on just a few of the many, many examples of how we’re working toward the city we can be.”
Pangallo’s first remarks as mayor focused on a “city on the edge of incredible opportunity.” He touched on the example that comes in the offshore wind project picking up steam just a few blocks from Bentley.
“We need to recognize Salem is thriving,” Pangallo said. “But far too many feel excluded from that success. Whether they’re new residents, even new arrivals to our nation, disconnected from the place around them, or lifelong residents who don’t see themselves in the changes Salem has experienced over the past decades, or the poorest of our neighbors ...”
All of those struggling to be represented are “just like all of us, looking for a connection,” Pangallo said. “They’re hoping to be heard. They’re seeking a seat at the table, to take part in the important work of making Salem even better tomorrow than it was yesterday.”
“They deserve to be heard and they deserve their seat at the table,” he said. “When they’re with us, the leaders of this city, and when we aren’t making decisions about them without them, we’ll make Salem a better place for them and for everyone in our community. We’ll make it the kind of place I want Salem to be, the kind of place I know we can be.”
Bentley was just one example of that message for the newly minted mayor. An example of the school’s growth came in its status as launching the district’s dual-language learning program.
“Students in dual language programs achieve higher academic outcomes, not just in languages but in all courses,” Pangallo said. “They graduate their elementary years not only bilingual but bi-literate and bicultural, and importantly they gain a deep, rich appreciation for and comprehension of a different culture than their own. This opens the door to new friendships, new connections, and, down the road, new possibilities in life.”
A life of service
Pangallo, a Salem native who grew up in and still lives in North Salem, has a bachelor’s degree in political science and theater from Bates College, where he met his wife, School Committee member Kristin Pangallo. They have two daughters who attend Salem Public Schools.
Since graduating from college, Pangallo has held numerous public roles, beginning with John Keenan’s campaign for state representative nearly 20 years ago. Pangallo ran that campaign and then became Keenan’s legislative aide.
After earning two master’s degrees in political science and public administration, Pangallo worked as Peabody Essex Museum’s interim public relations manager. A brief stint away from the city saw him join the Partnership for Community Development, a regional community development agency. He returned to Salem in 2013 when hired by Mayor Kim Driscoll to serve as her chief of staff. Pangallo held the position for 10 years, up until Driscoll’s resignation earlier this year to become lieutenant governor.
Becoming 52nd mayor
Pangallo was sworn in Saturday afternoon as Salem’s 52nd mayor since the city was incorporated in 1836. He won 52% of the vote in a special election on May 16 with former mayor Neil Harrington.
Pangallo now takes over from Ward 1 City Councilor Bob McCarthy, who became acting mayor following Driscoll’s resignation in January until a new mayor was elected to fill out the remainder of Driscoll’s term.
The special election quickly drew interest from several Salem residents this past winter, and ultimately Pangallo and Harrington prevailed as the top candidates in a field of five in a preliminary special election in March.
“Salem has always been stronger when our public leaders are aligned in our dedication to moving our city forward,” Pangallo said.
“While those values are often, as they should be, tested and debated through the election process, we’ve always been a community that comes together when the times demand it. I want to recognize former Mayor Neil Harrington, who expressed to me that same commitment to unifying our city for the work ahead. Today, these times demand a shared focus and renewed determination among all of our city leaders.”
