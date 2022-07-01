BEVERLYSaturday, July 2
House Decorating Contest — give your house a patriotic dose of red, white and blue and a winning prize may be coming to you. To enter, visit: https://form.jotform.com/201344705801143
Independence Dance at Hastings House, 8 p.m. — For details and more information, visit: www.hastingshouse.org.
Sunday, July 3
Family Picnic at Dix Park, 5 to 8 p.m.
Monday, July 4
Horribles Parade kicks off at 8 a.m. from the corner of West and Oak Streets.
Fireworks and flare dedication 9 p.m. at West Beach in Beverly Farms, 121 West Road. Wristbands are a must starting at 9 a.m. Advance purchase, $15, at Book Shop of Beverly Farms Cork & Cask, Engel & Volkers, Sweetwater & Co and West Beach. Purchase on day at gate from 5 to 9 p.m., $20. Rain date: Tuesday, July 5.
Beverly Farmers Market, 3 to 7 p.m. — 75-85 Railroad Ave. — a variety of vendors offering with field fresh farm products, local specialty foods, and handmade goods, as well as seasonal fruits, veggies, and local meat, eggs, yogurt.
BOXFORDMonday, July 4
Boxford Road Race, at 8 a.m., 4 Middleton Road. Three distances: 5 mile, 2.5 mile and 1 mile. Join in or cheers on through beautiful East Boxford. Register online or day of race: $35, under 16, $30. Followed by a parade and lots of fun events Details at: https://runsignup.com/Race/MA/Boxford/BoxfordJuly4thRoadRace
DANVERSMonday, July 4
Danvers’ Highlands Horribles Parade lines up to step off from parking lot at Seaboard Distributors on Collins Street. Quarter mile parade route ideal for little legs. Free, no registration: a family focused event. Trophies for: Most Patriotic, Most Horrible, Best Float, costume, wagon or doll carriage. Best in Show.
IPSWICH
Friday, July 1
Fireworks at Turner Hill Golf Club — 251 Topsfield Road. Private event, but fireworks are visible locally. Rain date, July 8.
Monday, July 4
4th of July Parade, 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., kicks off at the Winthrop Elementary School, 65 Central St., at 10 a.m. following 9:15 a.m. decorating of the bikes by patriotic kids starting at 9:15 a.m. View parade on High Street, along Water Street, ending at Ipswich Town Hall, followed by foot races, bouncy house and other activities at Town Hall.
MARBLEHEADMonday, July 4
Horribles Parade is back — Parade registration is Sunday at Gerry 5 VFA, 6 to 8 p.m. and National Grand Bank parking lot, Monday, 8 to 9:30 a.m. Parade kicks of at 10 a.m., in front of Marblehead Little Theatre, follows traditional route, ending at National Grand Bank’s parking lot. For street closures and more information, visit: www.marbleheadfestival.org/
Marblehead Fireworks & Harbor Illumination, 9 p.m. — experience the harbor framed and lit with flares, followed by spectacular fireworks at 9:15. Bring blankets or lawn chairs pack a picnic and make it a night to remember.
Friday, July 1 through Monday, July 4, Marblehead of Festival of Arts — art exhibits and outdoor concerts at Crocker Park on the water. Saturday sand sculpturing, a regatta, kite festival, and Sunday and Monday catch an Artisans Markets at Abbott Hall. Full details at: https://www.marbleheadfestival.org/2022-schedule-summary
PEABODYSunday, July 3
Ward 6, 9 a.m. to noon, Symphony Park, Catherine Drive. The Ward 6 Annual Picnic begins at 9 a.m. with a patriotic parade of decorated doll carriages, wagons, tricycles, and bicycles looping around the park. Registration for the parade starts at 8:30 a.m. Following the parade, there will be music, field games, basketball free-throw shooting contest, and coins in the hay. The playground will be open with a moon bounce and corn hole boards. Curious Creatures will arrive at 10 a.m. with a collection of interesting animals. Lunch starts at 11:30 a.m. with grilled hot dogs, burgers, chips, and drinks, as well as Treadwell’s ice cream. The egg toss contest will be last. Contact Ward 6 Councilor Mark O’Neill at 978-535-0563.
Monday, July 4
Ward 1, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Parade starting in Raddin Park at 9:45 a.m. at Blair Terrace and Lynnfield streets, followed at 10 a.m. with a Most Patriotic Parade Participant contest, a soccer skills challenge, potato sack race, hula hoop contest, basketball free-throw contest, pie-eating contest and 50-yard dash, as well as hot dogs, hamburgers, snacks and Treadwell’s ice cream. Winners get prizes and everyone gets limited-edition “We’re No. 1” shirts. Contact Ward 1 Councilor Craig Welton at craig.welton@peabody-ma.gov.
Ward 2, 9 a.m. to noon, Welch School, 50 Swampscott Ave. National anthem and patriotic parade of decorated bikes, trikes, scooters, etc., starts at 9:15 a.m. Field games (races, egg toss), pony rides, balloon artist, face-painting art activities and a photo booth start up at 9:45 a.m. Kids can also explore a fire truck, police cruiser and cool down in the misting tent. There will be a free raffle and prizes for the various events. Pizza, soft drinks, refreshments, cookies, and ice cream served starting at 11:15 a.m. Contact Ward 2 Councilor Pete McGinn at 978-531-3587.
Ward 3, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Connolly Park, Dark Lane. Patriotic children’s parade kicks it off with decorated bikes, strollers, scooters and wagons, followed by races, games and crafts. The egg toss is at the end. There will be hot dogs, cotton candy, ice cream and other food. Contact Ward 3 Councilor Stephanie Peach at 978-595-1173.
Ward 4, 9:30 a.m., Emerson Park, 34 Perkins St. Morning starts with the Pledge of Allegiance and national anthem followed by a patriotic children’s parade, 1 mile fun run, races and games, DJ, arts and crafts, face-painting, bounce house, egg toss, and hotdogs, hamburgers, Treadwell’s ice cream, and a few other surprises. All welcome. Contact Ward 4 Councilor Julie Daigle at 617-291-1271.
Ward 5, 9 a.m. to noon, Lt. Ross Park, 23 Johnson St. Bicycle, tricycle and carriage parade starts at Kiley Brothers Memorial school at 9 a.m. Decorate for a patriotic theme. After the parade and prizes, there will be races, games and an egg toss, followed by Big Pig BBQ and beverages at 11 a.m. There will be raffles and gifts for all kids that come to the party. Contact Ward 5 Councilor David Gamache at 978-230-1539 with questions.
SALEMSaturday, July 2
Salem’s 4th of July festivities at Derby Wharf — Pre-concert events kick-off at 5 p.m. Steel drum band “Dis N Dat” followed at 9:15 p.m., by the Hillyer Festival Orchestra’s — ‘1812 Overture’ — Kids Space play area, and fireworks over Salem Harbor. Bring blankets, lawn chairs for seating at Derby and Central Wharves and make it a night to remember, at Salem Maritime National Historic Site.
HAMILTON/WENHAMMonday, July 4
Fireworks at Patton Park, 8 p.m., Asbury St &, MA-1A, Free, just show up bring the whole family and lawn seating.
SWAMPSCOTTSunday, July 3
Swampscott Fireworks Festival starts at 5 p.m.— 22 Monument Ave. Food, music and a craft beer garden. $5 cover for the Night Shift beer garden. Music from Bordello’s and The MSF Band. Pizza and food from The Sausage Guy, Kowloon Restaurant, The Whoopie Wagon, Witchwich and Kerri’s Koncessions. Fireworks after dusk.