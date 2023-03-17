GLOUCESTER — This October, Cape Ann will be the home to the state’s first-ever Indigenous Heritage Film Festival that will educate and entertain viewers with honest depictions of American Indigenous people. The week-long festival, according to founder Thom Padick, will celebrate the indigenous peoples’ experiences and contributions on and beyond Cape Ann since the last ice age. The festival’s focus is to introduce the community to films by, and or, about Indigenous people.
“All films will contain respectful, historically accurate portrayals of Indigenous people. Some films will address stereotypes, misinformation, or misguided generalizations about these communities,” he said.
The events — slated for Sunday, Oct. 8, through Saturday, Oct. 14 — are designed to be engaging, educational, and inclusive for diverse audiences, young and old. Screenings will take place across Gloucester and Rockport in theaters, businesses, schools and the Rose Baker Senior Center.
Many of Cape Ann’s popular venues will be tapped, including Cape Ann Museum, Gloucester Stage, Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport, Gloucester City Hall, as well 1623 Studios, Cape Ann Community Cinema and even Stage Fort Park.
“To provide attendance access for all members of our community, there will be no admission charge for any event or screening. We will have both afternoon family friendly and evening adult oriented film screenings. Additional festival components include a performance by native Wampanoag dancers on opening day and an expert panel discussion on the final day of the festival,” Padick said.
Seeds of the film festival sprouted during research on a film project about Cape Ann’s indigenous inhabitants prior to the arrival of Europeans.
“That film was conceived to help educate young people about the rich culture and heritage of the original inhabitants of Essex County. While reviewing films by and about our indigenous peoples, multiple well-crafted and exciting films on this subject came to light,” and the festival grew out of that awareness, he said.
Some of the films may be challenging to watch because they tell a different story about first encounters with European colonizers. They show views of history that are often left out of educational systems and media. “For example,” Padick says, “I grew up thinking that the pilgrims and Indians were friends at Plymouth Plantation, and that the pilgrims warmly invited the Indians to share their grand thanksgiving harvest feast. It was later in my life that I learned the true nature of the first encounter and colonial settlement with natives. We will also include films that will make you think, laugh, and most importantly consider our past history and our future objectives as Americans.”
IHFF promises to showcase artistically and culturally significant films of different genres, including short films and animations, documentary films, feature-length mainstream films, contemporary television programs, comedy and sci-fi films.
The film festival has been in the works for quite a while and has attracted the support and assistance of many in the community.
Early supporters include Isabel Pett, events manager, G400+; Rob Newton, Cape Ann Community Cinema; Joan Flynn, IHFF Planning Committee; Stan Franzeen, IHFF Planning Committee;Miranda Aisling, head of Education and Engagement, Cape Ann Museum; Mary Ellen Lepionka, retired educator, author, and authority on local indigenous history; and Erich Archer, executive director, 1623 Studios.
In order to assure that indigenous peoples’ voices are incorporated in the event, festival planners are consulting Jennifer Lee and Diane Dix, Nolumbeka Project; Steven and Paula Peters, Smoke Sygnals and Robert Peters, Wampanoag artist. Staff at the Smithsonian Museum of American Indians also contributed to film selection and educational objectives. Early financial support has come from Gloucester 400+, an Essex County Community Foundation Special Projects Grant and a Brace Cove Foundation grant. Additional funding is needed. To donate, volunteer or learn more about the festival, contact indigenousheritagefilmfestival@gmail.com or call Padick at 617-319-2097.