Most musicians found their activities curtailed during the pandemic. For the Indigo Girls, the past 1 1/2 years have been a particularly busy season.
The duo of Emily Saliers and Amy Ray recently released a livestream project, “Look Long: Together,” that took a year and a half to complete, they’re the subject of an upcoming documentary film, and had their music reinvented for the movie “Glitter & Doom.” Saliers has been writing music for two stage musicals and Ray has released a new solo album, “If It All Goes South.”
That’s quite a busy schedule, even for an act like the Indigo Girls, who have been consistently active since releasing their first album, “Strange Fire,” in 1987. Most bands that debuted around that time – if they’re still together – are considered heritage acts. That’s not the Indigo Girls, who will play The Cabot Saturday, Dec. 10, at 8 p.m.
Latest tours and projects come on the heels of the release of the 16th Indigo Girls’ studio album, “Look Long,” in 2020.
By the time “Look Long” was released, the pandemic had scuttled plans for a full-band tour. Now Saliers and Ray, along with long-time violinist Lyris Hung, are following up a summer tour with another round of dates to end 2022 in support of “Look Long.” Saliers said the show will feature about five songs from the latest album along with a generous selection of back catalog material. Next year, the Indigo Girls hope to do a full-band tour.
The duo’s streaming concert, “Look Long: Together,” debuted May 8 and is unique special that features performances of a career-spanning set of songs combined with commentary sabout the songs from Saliers and Ray. Because of the pandemic, Saliers and Ray could not play in person with their band, and instead had to weave together performances from several separate film shoots to create full-band live versions.
Saliers and Ray might also have to consider how to respond lyrically to what may be a sea change of conservative initiatives, the biggest of which so far is the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that legalized abortion. Like many pro-choice advocates, Saliers didn’t think Roe v. Wade would be overturned and is appalled at its demise. Legal access to abortion had been established law with subsequent Supreme Court rulings that affirmed the Roe decision. Plus, polls show a solid majority of Americans didn’t want Roe overturned.
“But the truth is there has been a concerted effort (to overturn Roe),” Saliers said, “It’s been going on a long time. So while the thought before was shocking, it’s easy to understand how we’ve come to this place.”