SALEM — Salem Hospital has been named one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, according to newly-released rankings by a major health care data company.
Healthgrades recognized the top 5% of hospitals in the country for clinical excellence, utilizing Medicare inpatient data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services from 2019-2021, according to an announcement this week.
Healthgrades named Salem Hospital a recipient of five, 2023 specialty clinical quality awards including Top 100 Hospitals for gastrointestinal care, gastrointestinal surgery, and pulmonary care, and clinical excellence awards for critical care and stroke care. Salem was ranked No. 1 in the state for pulmonary care, the announcement said.
“Salem Hospital has continued to provide exceptional care throughout a very challenging time in health care. It is a testament to the caliber of our entire team and the dedication of our extraordinary physicians, nurses and staff,” said Salem Hospital President Dr. David Roberts, who is stepping down March 1 to become senior vice president of community operations for Mass. General Brigham, the hospital's parent company.
Roxanne Ruppel, the vice president of strategy and planning at Salem Hospital, will succeed Roberts.
The announcement explains that for the annual analysis, Healthgrades analyzed patient outcome data for 31 procedures for virtually every hospital in the country.
Healthgrades’ ratings are publicly available on their website. You can find the state rankings for Massachusetts at www.healthgrades.com/quality/americas-best-hospitals/massachusetts. And click on Salem Hospital in the list.