TOPSFIELD — First responders rushed to the Topsfield Fairgrounds at 4:45 p.m. Saturday, after officials received multiple reports of a female who may have fallen and was holding her abdomen.
Seconds later, police, firefighters and EMTs inbound to the scene were advised that the incident may have been a stabbing.
Within two minutes of the initial reports, first responders were on hand, secured the scene and began providing medical care to the victim. They were followed minutes later by Topsfield’s Ambulance 2 with additional personnel and equipment to prepared the female for transport to a Level 1 trauma center.
Police soon determined the female’s injury was not a stabbing, but an accidental self-inflicted wound. She had been working with a blade and sustained injuries to her abdomen when it slipped.
A joint release from the Topsfield Fair general manager and the Topsfield fire and police chiefs emphasized there was no threat to any workers, exhibitors, patrons of the Fair or general public.