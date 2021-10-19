SALEM — A 51-year-old man, who is serving a jail term for leaving the scene of a crash in a stolen car and other offenses last spring, walked away from a sheriff’s department community service crew that was painting a fire station in Salem last Thursday morning, court papers say.
Lloyd Goodwin, who is from Bastrop, Texas, was part of a crew from the Essex County Pre-Release and Re-Entry Center in Lawrence, where he was serving a 15-month jail term.
The inmates were painting inside the Salem Fire Department station at 415 Essex St. around 9:50 a.m. Thursday when Goodwin went out a side door to refill his paint bucket, according to a report by correctional officer who was supervising the crew.
After two to three minutes, he wrote, he realized Goodwin hadn’t returned and was not near the area where he would refill his bucket. He wrote that at about 9:56 a.m. he walked around the outside of the building, calling Goodwin’s name, and got no response.
At 9:58 a.m., Salem firefighter Patricia Marfongelli heard the officer, according to the report, and told him she had just seen someone going through a backyard that was adjacent to the fire station. He alerted his supervisors at 10:02 a.m.
“Mr. Goodwin was on his 18th community service when he walked away from the fire station,” said Gretchen Grosky, a spokeswoman for the Essex Sheriff’s Department via email Monday.
Grosky, whose email came in response to questions from a reporter about the incident, stressed that Goodwin’s “absence was noticed within a minute or two,” and said that Salem and other police in nearby communities, including the state police, were immediately notified.
“An extensive search of the area was conducted, and a BOLO (be on the lookout) was put out for Mr. Goodwin,” said Grosky in the email.
Grosky went on to say that “exhaustive efforts” are being made to locate Goodwin. She said she could not say more, citing an “ongoing investigation.”
The incident was not noted in any area police log on Thursday.
Salem police reported in their daily log that officers took a report of a car being stolen from 12 Pope St., the Salem Heights apartment complex, at 1:31 p.m., a little less than 10 minutes after logging a “general request for police” at the fire station at 415 Essex St., which is a half-mile from 12 Pope St., at 1:22 p.m. No earlier calls to that area were noted in the department’s log.
Grosky said the department’s head of security was at the scene assisting with the search before 11 a.m.
The fire station is also less than half a mile from Collins Middle School and in a densely-populated area of the city.
“I can say that if we felt there was an urgent need to alert the public about Mr. Goodwin’s disappearance, those notifications would have been made strongly and swiftly in partnership with our local law enforcement agencies,” Grosky said in an emailed response to questions about why the general public was not notified of Goodwin’s alleged escape.
The Salem police department’s spokesman, Lt. John Burke, said police do not currently have evidence linking Goodwin to the car theft, which remains under investigation.
The sheriff’s department obtained an arrest warrant charging Goodwin with escape on Thursday in Salem District Court. That warrant remains open.
Goodwin was sentenced on Aug. 6 to 15 months in jail after pleading guilty and responsible to charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, driving to endanger, failing to stop for police, disorderly conduct, speeding, and several other driving infractions. His arrest occurred on the morning of April 6 at the intersection of Lafayette and Washington streets.
At the time of his earlier arrest, he was listed as being homeless in Salem.
Goodwin’s past record includes a 2003 incident in Pima County, Arizona, in which he was charged with two counts of attempted murder (later reduced to assault), as well as robbery, after a holding up an ice cream vendor and then driving the wrong way down an interstate highway until he crashed head-on into another car, the Plainville (Texas) Herald reported at the time. Goodwin ran away and hid inside a juvenile courthouse, touching off a lockdown and the arrival of a SWAT team, the newspaper reported. He was later sentenced to prison time in the case.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis