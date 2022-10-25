SALEM — City Hall and Destination Salem aren’t the only ones trying to help people get in and out of downtown at the end of October.
INSA Cannabis, a recreational marijuana dispensary on Highland Avenue, has partnered with downtown glass shop Witch DR to provide a “Halloween Shuttle” running between the two businesses.
The shuttle ran this past weekend, Oct. 22 and 23, and will return for the final weekend of the Haunted Happenings season, Oct. 29 and 30. It’ll run each day from noon to 8 p.m.
“There’s a lot of traffic downtown. From our customers, we’ve always had feedback in the past saying we’ve had fun things going on, ‘but I don’t think about my parking space,’” said Sara Sullivan, director of retail development and experience at INSA. “That’s when we reached out to Witch DR, to understand — ‘Maybe we should do our own shuttle to support our customers.’”
The shuttle also supports a promotion between the businesses, where any Witch DR products purchased at INSA are good for a free customization at Witch DR, according to Sullivan.
“We’re covering that for our customers,” she said, “as a memento they can take away from being in Salem for Halloween.”
The shuttle saw decent use in its first weekend, according to Sullivan.
“People were using it,” she said. “We’re hoping for some additional riders this weekend, but the ones that ran this weekend really seemed to enjoy it, and we’re happy to offer that.”
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.