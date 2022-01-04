PEABODY — The Institution for Savings has purchased the former Century Bank site in Peabody Square and plans to open a new branch later this year.
An announcement from the Institution for Savings, which maintains its headquarters in Newburyport, says that pending approvals by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Massachusetts Division of Banks, IFS hopes to undertake renovations and updates to the building at 12 Peabody Square with an official opening tentatively scheduled for late 2022.
The 5,440-square-foot two-story building, which deed records show sold for $1.3 million, is located in the heart of downtown Peabody, with a drive-up lane and onsite parking. The new bank branch will have retail, residential and commercial lenders on-site, as well as the drive-up lane and a 24-hour ATM, according to IFS.
In addition to Newburyport, the bank has offices in Amesbury, Salisbury, Rowley, Boxford, Middleton, Topsfield, Hamilton, Ipswich, Gloucester, Rockport, Beverly and Salem.
“Establishing a physical presence in Peabody is a natural move for us and one to which we are truly looking forward,” said CEO Michael Jones in a Dec. 21 announcement. “Similar to the other North Shore communities where we have offices, Peabody is a vibrant city, rich in history, and this location is right in the heart of its busy retail and commercial center. I am confident that our competitive rates, consumer and business products and services, and strong sense of community and charitable giving will be a great addition to Peabody.”
Century Bank completed a merger with Eastern Bank late in 2021 in which Century Bank was absorbed into Eastern, along with its customers and branches. As part of the deal, Century Bank would close eight of its branches in Massachusetts and Eastern Bank would close nine, according to a filing with the Division of Banks.
Both banks operated branches in Peabody — the downtown Eastern Bank branch is just a couple blocks up Foster Street from the square. The Century Bank location closed late last year.
At IFS, Jones also announced that Christopher Ross, the former office manager for Century Bank’s Peabody branch, will join the Institution for Savings in late January as the assistance vice president and manager of the new Peabody office.