PEABODY — Dark skies and drizzling rain didn’t keep away the thousands of visitors who flocked to the Peabody International Festival Sunday. Nor did it dampen the sense of community felt in downtown Peabody.
“It’s important to see who’s in your community and to celebrate who they are and what they bring to our table,” Peabody resident Juliana Spiros said. “It’s just beautiful to celebrate culture.”
Spiros, her 11-month-old daughter Greta and 9-year-old nephew Grayson Roberge watched on as dancers from the North Shore Dance Academy performed in the kids area of the festival.
They were about to check out the face painting stand, since they’d already stopped by the rows of food vendors on Main Street.
“I like the empanadas, the gyros from the Greek church and I love the Portuguese donuts,” said Spiros, who’s been coming to the festival since she was in middle school. “I have a set rotation that I do when I come every year.”
Sabrina Batista, 13, worked at the Portuguese food stand set up by the Holy Ghost Society.
While handing out Portuguese fried dough, Portuguese rice pudding and Portuguese sandwiches, she wore a crown and sash that she earned upon becoming the society’s 2022 queen, a role that represents the Holy Ghost.
“[The International Festival] is very fun. It’s chaotic, but it’s very rewarding,” Batista said. “I mean, even at school, I’ll tell people about being Portuguese and everything and they find it very entertaining.”
Members of Peabody’s Shalom Hadassah, a Jewish women’s organization that supports hospitals in Israel and advocates for women’s rights both there and in the United States, sold festival goers homemade noodle pudding and other dishes.
President Barbara Siegel and her organization have been at the festival since it started in 1984.
“There’s more booths than there ever were, but it really hasn’t changed that much,” Siegel said.
Down the street at one of the festival’s two entertainment stages, Peabody resident Bukia Chalvire and her husband Stanley Chalvire Salsa danced to a performance by the band Latin Roots.
“This is a great day for the community to come out together and show your ethnicity and heritage and have a good time,” said Bukia Chalvire, who is Haitian.
A tent on Chestnut Street displayed art from amateurs and professionals around the area. Visitors could wind through rows of portraits and photographs depicting landmarks, celebrities and their own unique creations.
Small businesses sold goods or promoted their services not far from the art displays.
Kayla Dorsey-Twumasi, a Lowell resident who owns A New Found Love, sold hand-made jewelry created from recycled glass and beads, along with pillows sewn from repurposed denim and colorful African prints.
“It’s good to be a part of festivals because you’re supporting the local community and meeting other vendors,” she said.
The Welcome Immigrant Network, a non-profit in Salem, supports and advocates for immigrants as they settle into the country.
Elsabel Rincon is the founder and director of the organization. She said fostering diversity and being welcoming to everyone is at the core of democracy.
“I love the spirit of the festival and celebrating the nationalisms of global citizens, which is a rich part of our history,” Rincorn said. “And doing that through food and music is the best way to do it.”
The day also marked the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
City and state officials held a moment of silence at the festival to honor those lost in the tragedy, including Peabody residents Natalie Janis Lasden and her boyfriend Donald DiTullio, and Peabody native Christine Barbuto.
They were all aboard American Airlines Flight 11 when it crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center.
“Certainly that was a day of tragedy and horror for so many, but we also saw the best about our country, the way people came together, rallied together, supported one another and our amazing first responders; police, fire, ambulance,” Mayor Ted Bettencourt said. “It’s just something that’s very special.”
The city also honored Carolyn Wynn and her team at the Peabody Council on Aging with an award named in honor of former mayor Peter A. Torigian, who founded the festival.
The award honors an individual and their group who embodies the spirit of public service.
“I just want to thank you very much and thank the staff for all they do in this wonderful city. It’s just so great to see everyone back today,” Wynn said. “It’s made everybody so happy, and that’s what it’s all about.”
Lola Busta, president of the United Polish Organizations of Peabody, and her team served kielbasa, golabki, Polish doughnuts and other traditional foods in Peabody Square.
She’s been at the festival since it started nearly 40 years ago, and said she was grateful to be back after a two-year hiatus.
“It’s a nice place to see a bunch of people from all different places,” she said.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos .