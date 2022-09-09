PEABODY — One of the region’s most popular festival has to be the Peabody International Festival, hands down.
More than 65 food booths lining Main, Wallis and Foster streets, the day-long celebration is back this Sunday, Sept. 11, following two consecutive years of cancellations due to COVID-19.
“The International Festival is our city’s signature community event which attracts tens of thousands of people to Main Street and downtown Peabody. The Festival celebrates our community’s ethnic heritage and cultural diversity through food, art and entertainment,” Mayor Ted Bettencourt said.
After the two-year hiatus, Bettencourt says he expects one of the largest crowds in festival history to turn out for the event.
In addition all the delicious treats, festival goers can enjoy live music throughout the day and stop to sample the festival’s beer garden. The International Festival Kid’s Corner will take place at East End Veterans Memorial Park from 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. It will feature arts and crafts, character shows, interactive games, music, dance, a bounce house, hula-hoop contest, watermelon race, egg toss, character shows, face paintings and other activities.
For art lovers, the festival’s Galleria has been a staple for decades. Under one large and welcoming tent on Foster Street, paintings and photography from some of the region’s most talented and creative artists are showcased.
In the early days of the Festival, the food and entertainment largely reflected the ethnic makeup of the city at the time — Greek, Portuguese, Armenian, Irish, Italian and Polish. Since then, it’s grown to reflect today’s expanded diversity. Festival goers today can also experience cuisine and performance artists from Latin America, Central America and the Caribbean, the Pacific Islands, South America and the Middle East.
The festival’s culinary offerings mostly reflect the global core of the International Festival. Sure, there will be the expected festival or fair foods — burgers, popcorn, pretzels, fried dough. The vast majority of the festival’s vendors will be serving up much more than just food, they’ll be offering a slice of culture.
In just a few steps, festival goers can take a culinary trip around the world. Start with some Cambodian Lemongrass Beefstick or Papaya Salad from Theara Spicy Kitchen, sample the United Polish Organization’s golumpki, and perhaps some Armenian desserts served up by the Sayat Nova Armenian Dance Company. If that’s not enough, try some Brazilian snacks from Mr Petisco or strawberry shortcake from All Saints Episcopal Church.
Since the festival will be held on Sept. 11, city officials will use part of the event’s ceremony to honor those lost during the 2001 terrorist attacks, Bettencourt said.
The festival’s rain date is scheduled for Sept. 18.
IF YOU GO
PEABODY INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL
Sunday, Sept. 11., 11 a.m. — 5 p.m.
(Rain date — Sept. 18, 11 a.m. — 5 p.m.)
Main, Wallis and Foster streets, Peabody
Live music, art and food. Free event.
For more information about the festival, visit https://ifestpeabody.com/