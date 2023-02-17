PEABODY — A Peabody man is facing drug and gun charges following an investigation into suspected criminal activity in the Essex Apartment Homes complex on Avalon Drive.
Jason Carrion, 29, of 2233 Avalon Drive, is facing charges of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and illegal possession of a handgun, police announced Friday afternoon.
The arrest came following a search of the apartment Friday. Police from Peabody and Ipswich, along with the Littleton police dog, Vojak, and his handler, took part in the search.
Police say they found more than 12 grams of cocaine (just under half an ounce), the handgun, and over $300,000 in cash.
Police began investigating back in December.
The location is near the Northshore Mall.