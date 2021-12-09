PEABODY -- Peabody High School football coach Mark Bettencourt said he was unaware of the sexual, racial and homophobic behavior of some of his players until he was sent a video a week later.
"I sent it right to the AD in two seconds and he sent it to the principal," Bettencourt said. "After that it blew up."
Superintendent Josh Vadala announced Thursday that an investigation by school officials found that football players simulated sexual activity while clothed in a locker room following practice on Nov. 18, and that one player used racial and homophobic slurs. The behavior was shown on a video that circulated among students on social media.
Bettencourt said somebody sent him the video last Saturday and he immediately sent it to Athletic Director Dennis Desroches. He said he did not know when or where the behavior took place.
PEABODY — An online video showed Peabody High School football players simulating sexual activity while clothed in the locker room, and one player using racial and homophobic slurs, according to an investigation announced Thursday by Superintendent Josh Vadala.
Vadala said in a press release that a parent approached a school official on Nov. 27, regarding a video that was circulating among students on social media that purported to show members of the football team engaged in inappropriate conduct.
Vadala said the school district launched an investigation immediately and identified multiple students involved. Administrators met with those students and family members, who "cooperated fully" with the investigation, Vadala said.
The investigation found that student-athletes on the football team entered a locker room following practice on Nov. 18. The players were not authorized to be in the locker room without the supervision of coaches or athletic staff, Vadala said.
Student-athletes were seen in the video simulating sexual activity while clothed. One player is heard on the video using racial and homophobic slurs, Vadala said.
He said the investigation found that the players violated both school policies and athletic codes of conduct, but found that the behavior "did not meet the legal definition of hazing or bullying."
The players have been disciplined "in a manner consistent with student and athletic handbooks," Vadala said. The school district is also working to determine "an appropriate level of discipline" for the coaching staff related to violations of school policies regarding student-athlete supervision.
The football team's head coach is Mark Bettencourt, a Lynnfield police officer, who is also the longtime coach of Peabody's varsity baseball team.
The Peabody Police Department is also investigating, Vadala said.
"We do not tolerate this type of behavior," Vadala said in the press release. "Our school culture should reflect our best nature, of kindness and respect rather than inappropriateness, and we will make sure that students understand the impact their actions have on others. We took this matter seriously from the onset and addressed it in a manner consistent with our policies, procedures and values as a school community."
The Peabody Public Schools will now require additional training for all student-athletes and all coaches on recognizing, preventing and responding to hazing and bullying, Vadala said. The district will also initiate a program of outside speakers who will address all students on hazing and cultural competency.