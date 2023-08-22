PEABODY — Investigators searched an area of Peabody Tuesday morning in connection with the case of a Cohasset mother who was allegedly murdered by her husband, but didn’t find any new evidence, an official said.
Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen early Jan. 1 after having a New Year’s Eve dinner with a family friend and her husband, Brian Walshe, 48, of Cohasset.
Brian Walshe is accused of killing his wife, dismembering her body and disposing of it. He pleaded not guilty in April to charges of first-degree murder, obstruction of justice by misleading police, and improper conveyance of a human body.
Two Peabody community members who are otherwise unconnected to the case tipped off state police investigators that an area of the city may be of interest in the matter, said David Traub, a spokesman for the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office, which is prosecuting the case.
The State Police Special Emergency Response Team searched the area Tuesday, but did not find anything, Traub said.
WCVB-Channel 5 reported the search was conducted between I-95 and a shopping center on Bourbon Street in Peabody, but officials did not confirm the location.
Investigators did find evidence connected to the case during a search on Jan. 9, prosecutors have said.
A dumpster that was near the home of Brian Walshe’s mother in Swampscott was taken to the Republic Services trash transfer facility on Route 1 in Peabody that day.
It contained evidence linking him to his wife’s murder — including Ana Walshe’s DNA on the cuff, sleeves and pants of a blood-stained Tyvek suit that her husband had just bought, prosecutors said at the time.
Investigators also found Ana Walshe’s boots, purse, slippers, part of a necklace and her COVID-19 vaccination card in the dumpster, prosecutors said.
Brian Walshe did not declare his wife, with whom he shares three young sons, missing until four days after her disappearance.
He allegedly told authorities that she had traveled to Washington D.C. for business.
According to prosecutors, Brian Walshe suspected his wife was having an affair and had his mother hire a private investigator in December to look into the matter. He repeatedly accessed an Instagram page of one of his wife’s male friends in Washington D.C., and also used his son’s iPad to search “divorce” on the internet.
The Walshes lived in Marblehead before moving to Cohasset and also owned condominiums in Lynn and Revere. Ana Walshe is originally from Serbia.
