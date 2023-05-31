SALEM — When Brian Brito was in the custody of state police in 2017, he was described as “calm.”
“He wasn’t agitated or anything of that nature,” said state police Sgt. Thomas Sullivan in testimony on Tuesday. “He was composed, followed directions.”
Sullivan, who is a detective assigned to the Essex District Attorney’s office, was lead investigator in Brito’s case along with Christopher Kelly from the Lynn police. He was one of three law enforcement officials who testified Tuesday, ahead of Brito’s defense calling witnesses in the coming days.
Brito is on trial in Salem Superior Court on charges stemming from three violent crime scenes in Lawrence, Lynn and North Andover in March 2017. He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to all the charges. That includes a murder scene in Lynn, a double-shooting with no fatalities in Lawrence, and a sexual assault and armed robbery in North Andover that all took place within three days.
With 32 witnesses called by prosecutors since the trial began May 22, a handful more are expected this week. So too are witnesses being called by Brito’s defense, where his mental health history is expected to be discussed.
Testifying in court Tuesday, Sullivan recalled the scene of the Lynn murder the afternoon of March 27.
“When I arrived on scene, the road was closed down to prevent unauthorized people from accessing the scene,” Sullivan said. “There was a gray Hyundai Sonata stopped in the road with a male party inside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. There were four 9-millimeter shell casings located on the ground outside the vehicle.”
Sullivan described running the Lynn and North Andover investigations for months, as well as helping Lawrence in their investigation of the Berkeley Street shooting.
Before Sullivan took the stand, state police ballistics expert Glenn Cote testified about the recovery and analysis of the bullets Brito is accused of shooting at two of the three scenes. Cote said the analysis shows the same gun — which Brito was carrying when he was arrested in 2017 — fired the same bullets found at both scenes.
Several of the bullets were shown in court, including one that injured Allana Roy in Lawrence, who was shot in the head but survived. That bullet was recovered for evidence, but another bullet that injured the victim with Roy that day, Qyanna Gonzalez, has never been recovered and remains in her leg today.
Three bullets and two bullet fragments were recovered in the fatal shooting of Mohammedreza “Sina” Zangiband in Lynn, Cote said. That included a projectile found buried in his clothes, a bullet taken from his right shoulder, and a bullet and two fragments taken from his head.
Sullivan’s testimony also went into further detail on Brito and Zangiband’s clothing, including bullet holes in clothing worn by Zangiband at the time of his death and items worn by Brito when he was arrested. He also focused on Brito’s cell phone activity, particularly where the cell phone activity placed Brito around the times of the crimes, based on which cell towers carried his calls.
One of those phone calls lasted close to 10 minutes immediately after the shooting took place in Lynn, Sullivan testified, and there was a follow-up “67” call made to conceal Brito’s phone number during a separate 28-second call, and two calls made in the area of Chickering Road in North Andover around 8 p.m., little more than an hour before the sexual assault and armed robbery were reported at a store on that road.
After 8:46 p.m., there’s no record of activity on Brito’s cell phone, according to Sullivan. Two hours later, at 10:40 p.m., his vehicle was stopped by state police in Peabody, after which he was placed into custody.
Brito’s defense attorney, Jack Cunha, told The Salem News he expects to begin calling witnesses to testify later this week.
