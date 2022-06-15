IPSWICH — A program that will provide clean needles to people who use drugs has been approved by the Ipswich Board of Health.
The program, which is being run by the North Shore Health Project in Gloucester, is aimed at reducing the spread of blood-borne illnesses such as HIV and viral hepatitis by providing free needles and allowing people to drop off used needles.
Susan Gould Coviello first approached the town last spring with a proposal that would allow the program to expand its reach into Ipswich.
The Board of Health discussed it at regular meetings and voted to approve the proposal at its June 6 meeting, the town said in a press release.
The vote came after the board met with Coviello and with a state official who oversees the state's Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences at the Department of Public Health, Kevin Cranston.
The program will also help people obtain information about testing for sexually transmitted diseases, drug overdoses and obtaining Narcan, which can reverse the effects of an overdose.
Board of Health Chair Susan Hubbard said in a press release that the decision is “is a positive step forward for our community," citing research that shows similar programs have reduced the spread of disease and can save lives.
More than 40 other communities offer what are formally now known as "syringe service programs," including Salem, Gloucester and Lawrence.