A new merger between Essex County Brewing Company and Ipswich Ale Company is shaking up business, but not the brews they’ve become known for.
The brands are calling the move a “Craft Brewing Alliance” that will combine operations at Ipswich Ale’s brewery and taproom at 2 Brewery Place in Ipswich over the next few months.
While the deal will leave Essex County Brewing without its own taproom, which it currently has at Mills 58 on Pulaski Street in Peabody, co-founder Paul Donhauser said it's an exciting new venture for him and his team.
“We're all born and raised and work and play here on the North Shore, and so everything that we do with this brand is about paying tribute to the North Shore…" Donhauser said. “We created this web of friendships throughout the North Shore and that's how we want to keep moving it forward. We just need a little bit more beer.”
The brewery was the first of its kind in Peabody when it opened in 2018. It’s become known for original ales that are inspired by the North Shore. The cans are even decorated with the colors of local high school mascots and a logo that is a modern-day interpretation of a drawing of Essex County from a 200-year-old cartoon at the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem.
An affordable housing project will soon be moving into the Mills 58 building that houses Essex County Brewing. With his lease up, Donhauser had the option to move the brewery to another location on the site. But there was a chance for something bigger, he said.
“Being a four-year-old brand that's developed a very high quality brand and product on the North Shore, we've scaled capacities three times, and we need a big facility to be able to produce the volume,” Donhauser explained. “But building a large brewery is very expensive.”
The solution: Brewing the ale in Ipswich’s bigger facility and serving it at that taproom.
Essex County Brewing's last day in Peabody is Jan. 31. Its menu will roll out at the new spot and head back into distribution throughout February and March.
“We have to make sure that we can get that high quality, so we're going to do a test batch, probably do some adjustments, and then we'll be able to get going, " Donhauser said.
The merger is a perfect fit, in part, because Donhauser owned 1/11 of Ipswich Ale ahead of the deal. He will stay on as Essex County’s brand ambassador and an adviser to Ipswich Ale, while his head of brewing production and quality management, Julian Miller, will take on this role for both brands.
James Dorau and Chuck Freeman will become the new leaders of Ipswich Ale as part of the merger, the brewery announced Wednesday.
“We all have a lot of respect for what Paul and Julian have been able to build over their spot,” Freeman said. “I've known Julian personally as a friend a few years prior to him jumping in with Essex County, and it's been pretty exciting watching him grow and the things he's been capable of.
“I really feel like them coming in is going to elevate what we do here and it's going to have a very positive influence,” he said.
The new alliance will improve the overall quality of current Ipswich Ale brews, according to the announcement. The two brands will also now partner during events.
Taking part in fundraisers, hosting events and being a space for community was what made being in Peabody so special for the Essex County team, Donhauser said.
“The tap room became just this amazing place for people,” Donhauser said. “We had baptisms, 1-year-old birthday parties with pack and plays in the lobby. We created a beer for North Shore Magazine's 20th anniversary and had a big party there for them, and so the nice thing about our brand is that it’s really threading through all of the communities.”
Both brands will still be a part of events and do their part to build community, Freeman said. Even as more breweries open on the North Shore.
“It seems like every town has a brewery popping up, which is good, but it's putting pressure on everybody else and it makes the slice of the pie a little bit thinner,” Freeman said. “But I think it pushes everybody to be better, and that's what our focus is this year: Elevating our game and getting better.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.