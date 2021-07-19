IPSWICH — The beaches in town remain open and have been determined to be safe for swimming, following retesting of bacteria levels last week.
Town officials said the water quality retesting was conducted in accordance with state regulations after the Ipswich Public Health Department was informed by Bio Marine, the town's testing lab for water quality at beaches, that bacteria levels in the water at multiple beaches slightly exceeded bacteria levels for safe swimming.
An announcement Friday night said the health department was notified earlier that day that Clark, Pavilion and Little Neck beaches had all passed bacteria retesting.
The private beach at Great Neck was temporarily closed on Friday, however, but was due to reopen on Saturday, according to the town.
Water retesting will occur weekly as required by the state and the public will be notified of any changes in water quality, the town said.