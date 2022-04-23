IPSWICH -- The Board of Health is considering a request to create a syringe service program in Ipswich.
The North Shore Health Project in Gloucester, which operates a program there, recently approached the town's health department with the proposal.
The Board of Health will discuss the proposal at a meeting May 9. The meeting will be held in town hall at 5:30 p.m. and is open to the public. If the board decides to further explore the idea, it will set up a public hearing.
The state began allowing communities to approve the programs in 2016 and there are currently 41 communities where those programs have been established, including Gloucester, Salem, Lawrence and Lynn.
The executive director of the North Shore Health Project, Susan Gould Coviello, asked for the meeting, according to a news release from the town.
Coviello did not return a call seeking comment on Friday.
Needle exchange programs have been controversial, with public health advocates arguing that it reduces harm by ensuring that drug-dependent people are not sharing "dirty" needles, while critics argue that it tacitly condones the use of dangerous and illegal drugs.
In announcing the meeting, town officials cited reasons for adopting the program, including the belief that such programs help reduce the spread of diseases like hepatitis, HIV and other blood-borne illnesses that can be transmitted by drug users sharing needles. The town also pointed to studies that say the programs do not increase illegal drug use or crime and instead reduce overdose and other deaths.