IPSWICH — The Class of 2022 at Ipswich High School continued with the new school tradition Wednesday with a parade from Crane Beach through town
The parade ended back at the high school, followed by baccalaureate awards, and then the big day Sunday morning out on the turf field with the 138 graduates.
School principal Jonathan Mitchell greeted the graduates and guests. This year’s salutatorian was Ella Borgman, while Ava Borgman was the valedictorian.
An honors address was also given by Hannah Clapp and Superintendent Brian Blake also gave remarks.