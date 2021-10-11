IPSWICH — Paul Parisi is the new fire chief in Ipswich.
Town Manager Anthony Marino and the Ipswich Fire Department announced Parisi's appointment late last week, which follows the retirement of Chief Andy Theriault this summer.
Parisi began work in Ipswich on Sept. 27, according to the town, and has 33 years of experience in firefighting. He most recently served as the state fire marshal in New Hampshire, and had been the fire chief and emergency management director in Salem, New Hampshire. He's also a U.S. Army veteran and a licensed Justice of the Peace.
“I’m proud to have been selected to lead the Ipswich Fire Department,” Parisi said in a statement. “The town is served by a highly professional fire service staff, and I am honored to work alongside them. I look forward to meeting with community members to hear their ideas about how we can grow and improve, and better serve them."
Parisi has an associate’s degree in fire protection and safety technology from North Shore Community College, as well as a bachelor's degree in public service management from Granite State College. He holds numerous professional certifications in fire service and emergency management, and served on the executive board of the New Hampshire Association of Fire Chiefs from 2013 to 2020.
A Reading native, Parisi is also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Greater Salem Rotary Club, the Derry-Salem Elks, and the DetecTogether Fire Service Advisory Board. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, and in 2019 was recognized with the National Outstanding Eagle Scout Award for his service and commitment to the community, according to the announcement.
“Chief Parisi brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and leadership that will be a positive for the Ipswich Fire Department,” Marino said. "I extend my congratulations to him on this appointment and ask the community to join me in welcoming him."
~ John Castelluccio