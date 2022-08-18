BARNSTABLE — An Ipswich man has been charged with vehicular homicide while driving drunk after causing a crash that killed an 18-year-old on Route 28 in Marstons Mills Tuesday morning.
Richard P. Collins, 71, of 49 Skytop Road, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Barnstable District Court to the charges, which also include leaving the scene of a fatal accident, driving negligently to endanger, failing to yield and failing to use caution in turning.
The accident occurred just before noon on Route 28 near the entrance to a Super Stop and Shop in Marstons Mills.
The victim, Sam Needham, 18, of Centerville, was riding his motorcycle westbound in the left lane and had the green light, a prosecutor said. Collins, driving a black pickup, was traveling eastbound and then turned left into the supermarket parking lot, cutting off Needham, who lost control of the motorcycle as he tried to stop. Witnesses told police that the left turn arrow was red at the time.
The teenager was thrown from the motorcycle. Several bystanders went to his aid, performing CPR, to no avail. He was pronounced dead at Cape Cod Hospital. Family friends have set up a GoFundMe for the Needham family.
Collins parked and got out of his truck, a prosecutor said, where he was confronted by witnesses, who noticed he was barefoot and had sand on his feet. He denied causing the crash and then got back into the truck and drove away, a prosecutor said during the arraignment, which was posted online.
With photos and other information from witnesses, police found Collins a couple of hours later at his second home in Marstons Mills. They say he appeared to be under the influence. Collins told police he'd only started drinking after getting home that morning, following a trip to the beach.
He also denied pulling into the supermarket plaza, saying he simply drove past it.
His blood alcohol level was found to be .19 on a breath test at the police station, according to a police report.
A prosecutor said at Collins' arraignment that police have obtained security video from a liquor store that shows him purchasing a bottle of vodka an hour before the crash.
Judge Dominic Paratore set bail at $10,000 cash, and ordered that before Collins is released from custody he must be fitted with an alcohol monitoring bracelet. Both were conditions requested by prosecutors during Wednesday's arraignment. He also ordered Collins not to drive and not to leave the state while the case is pending.
A lawyer appointed temporarily to represent Collins Wednesday had argued for a lower bail, suggesting that the fact Collins showed up after being released by police Tuesday shows he's not a flight risk. He also argued against holding Collins until the alcohol monitor was available.
The judge, however, expressed concern that Collins had denied drinking before the 11:53 a.m. crash, then claimed he'd only started drinking after the accident.
An alcohol monitor was expected to be available at the court by Thursday, the judge was told.
Collins, who does not qualify for a public defender, told the judge he intends to hire private counsel in the case prior to his next court appearance.
Staff reporter Caroline Enos contributed to this report.