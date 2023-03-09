IPSWICH — An Ipswich man who pleaded guilty last November to possessing and distributing child pornography was sentenced to more than 8½ years in federal prison Wednesday.
Julien Toulotte, 24, who also lived part of the time in Boston, was first charged by Ipswich police two years ago, after a woman he’d been communicating with on Snapchat reported some concerning messages and images he’d sent to her about engaging in sexual acts with children.
An undercover officer posing as a teenager online was sent images that led to a search warrant and Toulotte’s arrest in 2021.
Federal prosecutors later took over the case. They say searches of some of his electronic devices turned up hundreds of still and video images — though they also noted they were unable to access Toulotte’s phone after an initial view, because it became locked shortly after police seized it.
Toulotte, whose bail was revoked in February 2022 after he was found using a friend’s computer at a home he was visiting in Lexington, entered a plea agreement last fall in which both his lawyer and prosecutors agreed to recommend a 104-month prison term.
The sentence was accepted and imposed by U.S. District Court Senior Judge William Young late Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Attorney’s office confirmed.
It also calls for Toulotte to spend five years on supervised release after he completes the prison term, and to pay restitution to victims who were identified in images found in Toulotte’s possession.
He will also be required to register as a sex offender under the law.
“The seriousness of the crimes for which the defendant now stands convicted cannot be underscored or minimized,” prosecutors wrote in their sentencing memorandum. “He distributed and possessed (child sexual abuse material). He boasts about wanting to sexually abuse children himself. He has negatively affected the lives of minor children through his criminal acts.”
Prosecutors were able to identify some of the children in the images as a result of other investigations, and submitted victim impact statements on behalf of eight to the court.
They also noted Toulotte had been charged with similar conduct while he was a teenager, and given a chance to avoid a conviction through a continuation without a finding in the Juvenile Court.
Toulotte’s lawyer, Peter Elikann, urged the judge to accept the agreed-upon sentence.
Elikann also submitted letters from both Toulotte and his mother, a lawyer who had urged the court to let her son go to a treatment program.
“We are heartbroken at the legal difficulties Julien is confronting,” Sharon Toulotte wrote in a letter to the court that was excerpted in Elikann’s sentencing memo. “We firmly believe that what he needs is treatment and not incarceration. He tells me he wants to change and is reading numerous specialized books on overcoming addiction and on how to change.”
Elikann, in his sentencing memorandum, said the conviction “will follow him for the rest of his life, no matter whether he reoffends or not, no matter if he successfully completes treatment or not.”
“It will be that much harder for him to find a job, to complete his education that he was engaged in prior to his arrest, to find his own apartment, and even to find someone willing to be in a relationship with him. He likely will be subject to harassment, and maybe violence, both in prison and afterwards in the community. He will be shamed for the rest of his life. For a rather young man, this conviction carries a lifetime of punishment.”
In his own letter to the court, Toulotte said he’s spent the past two years “aggrieved over the reasons I have been brought before the court,” but has used that time to “ponder and reflect,” and offered an apology to the victims.
“As a victim of childhood sexual abuse myself, I know well the deep scars these adverse events incur,” Toulotte wrote. “This only deepens my shame for my actions to have not addressed these issues and to have instead developed coping mechanisms that led me down a road I felt helpless to deviate from.”
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis