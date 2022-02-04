IPSWICH — The work to remove the Ipswich Mills Dam from the Ipswich River is now taking shape.
State leaders announced in December that the Ipswich River Watershed Association secured a $45,000 grant to design and advance its plans to remove the Ipswich Mills Dam, a head-of-tide dam on the Ipswich River. Once removed, the project will provide access to spawning habitat for a range of fish species.
"The removal of the Ipswich Mills Dam has been a long time coming and the river has never needed the benefits of removal more than now," said Neil Shea, director of the IRWA Restoration Program. "A free flowing river would be a boon to both the ecosystem and the community — the salt and freshwater environments would be fully reconnected for the first time in over 380 years, allowing fish, wildlife, nutrients, boaters — everyone and everything — unimpeded passage."
A pre-feasibility study and sediment sampling were first done in 2014 and a full feasibility study wrapped up in 2020. Going forward, the project will focus on more data collection, wetlands delineation, settlement sampling and further permitting, according to the organization.
Ultimately, however, the project requires the blessings of the Ipswich community, according to Town Manager Tony Marino.
"Moving forward with this phase of the project will give us the information we need to fully know what removal of the Ipswich Mills Dam will look like," he said, "and what, if any, mitigation will be required for abutting properties."
For more on the project, visit bit.ly/IMDamProject.