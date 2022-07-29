IPSWICH — The Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District will conduct mosquito spraying at a dozen locations in Ipswich on Monday, town officials announced this week.
The town’s manager said the spraying is done as a preventative measure by the mosquito management program, and that no mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus or Eastern Equine Encephalitis this season.
The spraying will take place from 8 p.m. to midnight; in the event of rain the spraying will be moved to Tuesday night, officials said.
The locations to be sprayed include town-owned fields at Town Hall, Winthrop School, Doyon School, Ipswich High and Middle schools, Giles Firman Park, Bialek Park, Father Ryc Park, Benjamin Howe Memorial Park, Great Neck Park, Daniel Boone Park, Pony Express Fields and the ball fields on Mile Lane.
Two products will be sprayed from a mid-sized white pickup truck with flashing yellow lights.
Residents of those areas should keep pets and children inside while the spraying is taking place, and close windows that face the street during and for 30 minutes following the spray.
Air conditioners can be left on, however.
One product is a barrier called Suspend Polyzone with the active ingredient deltamethrin.
The second is an adulticide called Zenivex, with the active ingredient etofenprox.
Safety information on the products that will be sprayed can be found through a link available on the town’s social media pages.
