IPSWICH — Police are seeking the public's help in locating three persons of interest who may have some knowledge of a motor-vehicle theft that took place over the weekend of May 21.
According to Chief Paul Nikas, police responded at about 6 p.m., May 21, to the corner of Saltonstall and Estes streets on the report of a stolen white 2015 Cadillac Escalade.
Through surveillance footage, police were able to identify and link the three individuals, captured on that footage, to the crime.
The vehicle has since been recovered in Lowell, and Ipswich detectives, along with their counterparts there, have been collaborating as they continue the investigation.
Anyone who believes they may be able to assist police in identifying the individuals in the photo is asked to call 978-356-4343.