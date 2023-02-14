IPSWICH — The Ipswich high and middle schools were briefly on lockdown Tuesday morning after what police believe was another "swatting" incident.
Police, in a press release, said the Police Department received a call at 11:41 a.m. from someone claiming there was an armed person who wanted to cause harm at the two schools.
The schools were put on lockdown while Ipswich and Topsfield police searched the buildings and grounds of both schools, which are next door to each other. They found no threat.
Classes resumed about 20 minutes after the call, around noon, police said.
The lockdown was lifted and the school day returned to normal by about 12 p.m.
The incident is one of several similar hoax calls to schools this week in Massachusetts. On Monday, Amesbury High School was put on lockdown after a call to police about a threat there that turned out to be untrue.
Several other schools around the state, including Chelmsford High School, were also targeted by similar hoax calls.
Chief Paul Nikas said in a statement that the administration and staff at the two Ipswich schools immediately followed previously-established policies and safety procedures in response to the threat.
"These swatting calls tie up a lot of police and emergency resources, potentially diverting those resources away from other emergencies, so we will be investigating in an effort to hold whomever did this accountable," Nikas said in the prepared statement. "I am pleased that the emergency protocols we have worked hard to establish were followed, and followed quickly, but I remain concerned about the proliferation of these types of calls across the state."
The hoax calls are dubbed "swatting" because they usually elicit a response from a police "special weapons and tactical" or SWAT team.
Swatting incidents have taken place around the country since at least 2008. The ability of hoax callers to "spoof" a number to make a call appear to be from the same locality as a school or other location, even making a call appear to come from a particular phone, according to the FBI.
The incident remains under investigation by Ipswich police, who are also in contact with other law enforcement agencies both state and federal.