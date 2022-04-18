Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Cloudy this evening then becoming windy with rain developing after midnight. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening then becoming windy with rain developing after midnight. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.