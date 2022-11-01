IPSWICH — Town Meeting members shot down several hotly debated proposals at a Special Town Meeting last week and voted to take no action on an article that could have put the town manager in charge of the Electric Light Department.
Article 12 initially proposed that the ELD “be under the direct supervision of an officer to be known as the Electric Light Manager, but shall be subject to the general supervision of the Town Manager” in addition to the town manager’s other duties, according to the warrant.
“Although acknowledging that the ELD’s reporting could be improved, FinCom members understood that the ELD was functioning well,” the Finance Committee wrote in opposition to the article in the Town Meeting warrant. “A restructuring is unnecessary.”
The article was intended to provide additional oversight, efficiency, reduce expenses for ratepayers and “better align” the ELD in the town’s structure, Select Board member Sarah Player said at Town Meeting on Oct. 25.
Restructuring the ELD this way would also make it run more similarly to the town’s other utility departments, she said.
“The Select Board, however, now recognizes that this proposal needs more input from all interested parties,” Player said. “Our hope is that in consultation with the ELD manager, the ELD subcommittee, the new town manager and others, we can come back and further develop this proposal and come back to a future Town Meeting.”
While some Town Meeting members advocated that the article go to a vote as originally intended so that it could be shot down, others agreed that the issue needed more input — even if they disagreed with what it proposed.
“The focus of any future efforts should be on whether the (ELD) functions well and serves the best interests of the community,” member Jim Engel said at Town Meeting. “If the conclusion is the (ELD) does not work well, then the Select Board should be very clear about what specifically isn’t working and tailor their proposed changes to those specific areas.”
Members voted against part one of Article 9, which would adjust the town’s definition of lot area and its calculation of minimum lot area, maximum building area, minimum open space and maximum floor area by adding the word “contiguous” to the definition.
Specifically, that this calculation “shall be based only upon the area of contiguous land not classified as creek, stream, river, pond, lake, estuary or bank, freshwater wetland, coastal wetland, beach, dune, flat, marsh, wet meadow or swamp,” according to the warrant.
“We’re not changing whether something’s buildable or not buildable,” Planning Board Chair Toni Mooradd said. “It’s literally just aligning the size of the building with what the buildable usable area of your lot is.”
Some Town Meeting members took issue with how late part one of Article 9 had changed before the meeting. As did Finance Committee member Jamie Fay, who said the committee did not see this change until a few hours before Town Meeting.
“What you’re voting on tonight is not what was published in the warrant. It was not what was presented to our committee at our public hearing…” Fay said. “If this is how we’re running town meetings, where people are coming up with new ideas, different ideas, and springing them at literally the 11th hour, I just think that should be a little red flag that should go off with everybody.”
Mooradd said there had been changes made to the warrant at 5 p.m., but adding the word “contiguous” to that definition was not one of them.
Town Meeting voted to take no action on parts two, three or four of Article 9, but did pass part five, which altered the definition of multifamily residential development to stipulate that this type of lot cannot have more than 50% of its residences be single-family dwellings, a change from 25%.
A new change also constituted that this lot type can contain or has built upon it a minimum of one two-family dwelling and one or more single family dwellings provided that the single-family dwellings constitute no more than 50% of the total units in the development, according to the warrant.
Members voted down Article 11, a change that would give the Select Board final say on certain employment contracts that are traditionally approved solely by the town manager.
One member said it was unclear if this change would allow the Select Board to stop town manager appointments or remove people appointed by the town manager, and there was little research or precedent surrounding the issue.
Town Meeting also voted against Article 10. It sought to alter general bylaws that state Annual Town Meeting shall be held on the second Tuesday of each May. The article proposed having Town Meeting between May 1 and May 15 instead.
Meeting members against the change were largely concerned that a Saturday Town Meeting may become the norm, which might make it harder for members with children to attend.
Article 1 was passed, allowing the town to appropriate additional local aid from the state totaling $360,533, of which $50,000 went to the management transfer account and $310,533 to free cash.
Similarly, members approved Article 2’s appropriation of $574,945 in state aid to go to the school budget.
Town Meeting also approved articles 3-7 and parts one and two on Article 8, with the rest of that article’s parts receiving votes for no action.
Article 5 called for the term “Board of Selectmen” be replaced with “Select Board” in the zoning bylaw to be consistent with Town Meeting’s previous vote to formally change the name of the board. That article passed by unanimous consent.
