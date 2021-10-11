TOPSFIELD — Adelaide Meadow, of Ipswich, was crowned Mrs. Essex County during the pageant’s 50th anniversary held on Sunday at the Topsfield Fair.
A 2008 graduate of Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School, Meadow married her husband just last month. She will now serve as an ambassador for the Essex Agricultural Society, the organization that runs the Topsfield Fair, at events throughout the next year.
And she will be on-site at the 2022 Topsfield Fair to greet guests and assist in a variety of activities.
~ John Castelluccio