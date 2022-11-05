Pamela Tomlin, founder and owner of Ipswich River Craft, describes her shop’s genesis as a “COVID pivot story.” Ipswich River Craft sells custom, handmade “nautical signs,” as Tomlin calls them.
Seafarers have historically communicated with each other using the “nautical alphabet,” a series of 26 flags, each representing a letter in the English alphabet. These flags can be rearranged in infinite word combinations, creating a nautical code. Sailors still “fly the flags today,” Tomlin said.
Tomlin grew up “on the water in Connecticut, and was always attracted to the nautical lifestyle,” she said. After a 25-year stint as a TV producer for “all the big networks” in New York, and her subsequent time as a freelance producer in Massachusetts, Tomlin said “it became a drag” trying to find work.
Her current home, in Ipswich, is “little, on the water,” Tomlin said. She made a nautical sign for her own home, and posted it on Facebook — this was just as the pandemic settled in. That first post brought in 10 orders for commissions, and Tomlin subsequently started Ipswich River Craft out of her single-car garage.
Two years later, Ipswich River Craft’s creations are “all over ‘the Neck,’’ off Ipswich’s mainland. Her business outgrew her garage, and Tomlin rents the house next door as her studio. “I have a very short commute,” she joked.
Tomlin’s husband, John Tomlin, is the executive producer of “This Old House” on PBS. Tommy Silva, the master carpenter on the show, showed Tomlin how to “make those signs perfect.” She also hand-paints them, with the help of part-time staff she’s hired.
“I’m doing all the marketing, and it’s working,” Tomlin said. A former TV producer, she knew how to pitch her story. Ipswich River Craft appeared first on WCVB Boston’s “Made in Massachusetts” with Doug Meehan, and then on ABC World News Tonight’s “Made in America” with David Muir. The business appeared on “Made in America” on Giving Tuesday in 2021, on Nov. 30.
Tomlin made a “service flag,” for which roughly 14% of proceeds went to “Home for Our Troops” — 700 flags were ordered and shipped out in time for the holidays, and Tomlin continues to donate a portion of any service flags bought.
She hopes this year’s holiday season will be as prolific as last’s. In the meantime, Tomlin has been selling in-person at boat shows down the East Coast. She was a vendor at the Newport Boat Show in September, and was at the Annapolis Boat Show on Oct. 13.
“This is the first day, and it’s going well even in the pouring rain,” Tomlin said, of the show.
“I go out to dinner in Ipswich and everyone calls me the sign lady … I’ve become someone in my little town,” she said. Though Tomlin considers herself to be a lifelong creative, “I never knew I was a painter,” she said. She credits her success to her hometown, where she started