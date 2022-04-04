BOSTON — It didn’t take long before a judge hearing the appeal of Salem’s 2019 Ward 6 election trial got her first question in: Isn’t this all moot?
But not only is it not moot — it’s essential, said attorney Mary-Ellen Manning outside the courtroom of the John Adams Courthouse in Boston Friday morning.
“So many of the issues in this case are magnified ad infinitum,” Manning said, “now that we’ve made so many changes in the way that we vote because of the pandemic, because of vote by mail, online registration.”
The state’s Appeals Court held hearings Friday morning on the appeal of the city’s 2019 Ward 6 election, where current Ward 6 Councilor Megan Riccardi beat out candidate Jerry Ryan by a single vote. A Superior Court trial that concluded in January 2020 upheld the election results and subsequent recount, and focused on a series of individual challenges that each had the potential to tip the race’s outcome by a single vote, either doubling the margin of victory or eliminating it.
That included three absentee ballots the city accepted that Manning argues it shouldn’t have, ballots that were rejected but Manning argues should’ve been reviewed by the court, and a single last-minute voter who lacked proof of residency and was therefore denied access to a ballot.
Ultimately, the trial ended in the city’s favor and Riccardi was sworn in days later. Ryan appealed the case to the Appeals Court, however, and the process slowly played out as Riccardi finished the term and won a new term last November to continue serving Ward 6.
“Does that mean the challenges to the individual voters are moot?” asked Associate Judge Gabrielle Wolohojian. “If the contest itself is moot... which I think it has to be because the term is over, then whether the three people should’ve been counted, couldn’t have... that seems to me to all be moot.”
The issues remain alive, Manning argued, because the city’s elections office made errors in 2019 that could be repeated going forward. She pointed to the story of Ulises Escalera, a presumed Jerry Ryan voter who was denied access to a ballot as polls closed due to not having a form of ID that listed his Salem address. He was carrying a Real ID previously issued to him, which Manning has argued should have been enough to prove his identity because he had to prove his identity to get a Real ID in the first place.
Escalera, who came to the U.S. mainland from Puerto Rico as a refugee from Hurricane Maria, registered to vote through the state’s Department of Transitional Assistance while applying for benefits. That means, based on laws in place at the time, that the state sent the application to Salem to be processed. Because Escalera wasn’t physically at the counter in Salem when the application arrived, it was processed as a mail-in registration, and Escalera was informed by mail that he would need to show proof of residency to vote in the future.
But the law has since changed. Beginning January 2020 — as the Ward 6 trial was ending — registrations received at the DTA are now processed there as well, effectively preventing Escalera’s case from playing out again. This was something Wolohojian pointed out, prompting Manning to argue that the department “isn’t implicated by the changes in the law.”
The three-judge court pressed the issue further when attorney Gregg Corbo, arguing for the city, went before the court.
“The agency is entering that information in,” Corbo said, referring to the DTA. “Mr. Escalera’s particular situation can’t occur again, because the agency isn’t mailing anything to the city.”
At that point, the judges turned Corbo’s attention to Manning’s dispute of accepted absentee ballots. The appeal briefly focused on the application and signatures of Elizabeth Bradt, who signed one item with a much shorter signature than another, meaning the two signatures don’t match when compared side-by-side.
Associate Justice Vickie Henry then used an extreme example to make the court’s point: If one item had a square as a signature, and the other an infinity sign, presumably from the same person (i.e. “Elizabeth” Bradt, or “Liz” Bradt as she’s also known), would that be allowed by the city?
Provided the same person wrote both signatures, “that person is entitled to a presumption that their vote is cast,” Corbo said.
“Mr. Square can substitute an infinity sign as a signature in submitting the ballot, even though he has a square signature?” Chief Justice Mark Green asked.
“That’s correct,” Corbo said. It wouldn’t be allowed, however, if the signatures were from different people — for example, a Mr. Square and Ms. Infinity. “That’s a different situation,” Corbo concluded.
Coming out of the hearing, Manning said it’s “always exciting to be in front of the Appellate Court. It’s a privilege to be able to argue on behalf of the citizens of Salem.”
“We want all the voters to be franchised in the city of Salem,” Manning said. “This was a very expensive proposition for Jerry Ryan personally to pay for these transcripts, pay for an attorney, and bring this case before the Trial Court, and then the Appeals court — for no personal gain of his own.”
City Clerk Ilene Simons, who watched the hearing alongside assistant clerk of elections Rochelle Sport and Riccardi, said she felt good coming out of the appeal.
“Even going into it, I’m cautiously optimistic,” Simons said. “I feel as though Judge Lu went through a very thoughtful and methodical nine-day trial, and I don’t see any argument that would change the outcome.”
Simons said the next step is just to await the court’s decision. It remains unclear how long that may take.
Visit bit.ly/3J0GT2f to read more coverage from the hearing.
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.