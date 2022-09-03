When two families were approached by “Make-a-Wish” Massachusetts and Rhode Island, they had no idea their children’s wishes would be fulfilled by so many members of their own community.
Makinley, 5, of Peabody, asked for a fire station-themed playhouse.
Her father, Joseph Javery Jr., is a firefighter in Peabody, and Makinley has been visiting the station since she was a year old. “Make-a-Wish” volunteers Kaitlyn and Jenna Laidley worked with Makinley’s family to conceptualize her wish, beginning 2½ years ago, when Makinley was 3. After COVID delays, Makinley’s family had their “wish reveal” on July 17.
Kaitlyn Laidley describes how at age 3, Makinley had a lot of “spunk,” and that she’d grown up a lot since Laidley saw her before COVID.
“She looked happy and healthy,” Laidley added, referring to seeing Makinley at the party.
Makinley has chronic respiratory failure and spends a lot of time with nurses and trained adults. She spent most of the first year of her life in the hospital. She wished for a playhouse where she could have fun and be a kid, and where the grownups in her life could also play with her.
Peabody-based Bertolino Foods, sponsored Makinley’s wish, and the playhouse was custom-designed by Liliput Playhomes in Finleyville, Pennsylvania.
Makinley’s mom, Adriana Gallant, described how touched she was by the efforts: “It’s been wonderful to have people that don’t even know you be so caring.”
Speaking about the day of the reveal, Gallant said what stuck out to her most was “to see her run and play without oxygen tubes and ventilators.” Gallant explained that this was the first summer Makinley could play in the water, when she previously couldn’t because of her health equipment.
“Her and a Bertolino kid were running around in the sprinkler, and it was such a special moment to see how far we’ve come,” Gallant said.
Meanwhile, Duxbury resident Elizabeth “Libby” Shepard, 8, asked for a treehouse based on the “Swiss Family Robinson” treehouse she saw in Disneyworld. and Danvers-based contracting firm United Civil spearheaded the effort to make that wish become a reality.
According to Michael Dell Isola, the co-founder and vice president of United Civil, a “fundamental goal” when the firm was founded was to “get to a point where we could significantly give back.” United Civil Cares is an internal division of United Civil dedicated to this goal. For Dell Isola, there’s also a personal connection to “Make-A-Wish” — his son was a “Wish Child” in 2004.
“My own son wanted photography equipment, and now he’s a ranger at Yosemite. That work from ‘Make-a-Wish’ is still in his life today,” Dell Isola said.
The effects of “Make-a-Wish” are already apparent in Libby’s family, her mom, Jessica Shepard, explained. “She’s been feeling really good, but there are times when she doesn’t,” Shepard said. “(The treehouse) has motivated us.” Libby agreed. “I was amazed when I saw it,” she said.
Work on Libby’s treehouse began in June, Shepard explained, and wasn’t completed until the day of the reveal party. “They don’t fully explain to you how the magic happens until the end,” she said. “It was overwhelming to see people from far away and locally who contributed.”
Twenty-four businesses across the East Coast donated materials and labor, according to “Make-a-Wish”. One of these was the Shepard’s own landscaper, who created a “beach” for Libby free of charge.
“The sandy beach gives her a sense of being on a sandy beach in the Pacific, as the story goes,” Dell Isola said.
To mimic the majesty of the “Swiss Family Robinson” home, the contractors nestled Libby’s playhouse in the trees, so even though “it’s only 5 or 6 feet off the ground, it appears much higher,” Dell Isola said.
On the inside, Libby’s treehouse was furnished with pillows with her name on them, and books labeled for her. According to her mom, Libby has played there every day since the project was finished, and Libby invited her friends for a sleepover in the treehouse.
“Watching it get filled with sleeping bags, candy, popcorn, and board games, and seeing them out there…that was a quieter moment in my head of how much joy it’s bringing all of us,” Shepard said.
“The fact that we’re a local organization helping families all over Massachusetts and Rhode Island is important. To have the support of vendors and neighbors in the home communities of our children shows that the ripple of a wish extends far beyond the wish child and family, and we’re so grateful for that,” said Sean Holleran, CEO of “Make-a-Wish” Massachusetts and Rhode Island. “Treehouse and playhouse wishes give kids the safe space they need to escape the daily struggles of their medical journey and allows them to be kids again.”