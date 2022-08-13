IPSWICH — Ithaki Restaurant in Ipswich is moving to Peabody next month, but a new restaurant is already lined up to fill its current space.
Ithaki has served modern Mediterranean cooking on Hammett Street in Ipswich for 25 years. The business will sell its last dish there on Aug. 14, then reopen in late September at 1A Newbury St. in Peabody, the former site of a Carrabba’s Italian Grill (next to Holiday Inn).
“To me, it was time to explore, and I think Route 1 in Peabody is really a good location for Ithaki,” said owner Petros Markopoulos, who started the business six years after he immigrated to the United States. “It’s good to see what more you can do when you love what you’re doing.”
The restaurant is a popular spot in Ipswich, but business often dies down there during the winter, Markopoulos said. He hopes to attract both new and old patrons to the Peabody site with the same menu Ithaki has always known.
Markopoulos is grateful for all the town has done for him and his business.
“My soul is going to always be in Ipswich,” he said. “I need to say one big thank you to Ipswich and people in the surrounding areas, because they gave me a life for 25 years. I’ll always remember that I made good friends here.”
Jake DiSilva has been running the Ithaki kitchen since November. Along with his wife Jenni, DiSilva will open a new restaurant named BirchWood Ipswich in the old Ithaki space this fall.
“I think they’re going to do well,” Markopoulos said. “Ipswich is always a good sport — I spent 25 years there, I raised my kids there — and I think he has the same spirit right now that I did.”
Both chefs expect BirchWood to attract a younger crowd through its ‘chef-driven casual’ menu, as DiSilva called it.
“When you hear ‘chef-driven,’ you think of a lot of pretentiousness and words you can’t pronounce on the menu,” he said. “But this is all going to be everything that everybody understands but with creative surprises peppered through the menu.”
The dishes will be a collection of DiSilva’s greatest hits from his time in kitchens around the North Shore.
“I have a lot of love and passion for each and every (dish),” DiSilva said. “I’ve been in the North Shore for so long that I’ve got a pretty good finger on the pulse of the dining habits of people in this area, and I’m pretty sure that we’re going to hit the mark.”
DiSilva’s wife will be running the front of the restaurant while he runs the kitchen. It’s a partnership he’s grateful for after spending years in the business, he said.
BirchWood will be a change for Hammatt Street, just as Route 1 will be a shift for Ithaki. But both chefs are excited to bring their dishes to more people on the North Shore.
“This industry is getting a little dull as far as the fiery passion people have for their food. It’s more of a job for a lot of people,” DiSilva said. “But he still has that passion, and I still have that passion, and it’s been really good.”
