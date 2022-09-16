BEVERLY — Peter Wolf’s return to The Cabot Saturday, Oct. 1, with his band, The Midnight Travelers, is one of the hottest tickets on the North Shore this fall.
This will be the former J. Giels frontman’s only Boston-area appearance this fall.
Boston-based Wolf has become a Cabot favorite having performed sold out shows on New Year’s Eve in 2018 and 2019 and, most recently, last December. The singer’s musical roots predate rock ‘n’ roll and are inspired by his friendships and performances with such distinguished artists as Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker and Van Morrison.
His solo career produced critically acclaimed recordings that include duets with legendary performers such as Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Aretha Franklin, Merle Haggard, Steve Earle and Neko Case.
Together with his band, “The Midnight Travelers,” Wolf is known for his ability to create an intimate and personal connection with his audience.
Prior to going solo, Wolf spent decades as the dynamic lead singer and songwriter of the J. Geils Band, with whom he showcased his talents on such hits as “Centerfold,” “Love Stinks” and “Musta Got Lost.”
“Peter Wolf is a rock and roll legend who continues to perform and create new music at a very high level, right here in our backyard. His annual performance at The Cabot has become a wonderful tradition,” said J. Casey Soward, executive director of The Cabot.