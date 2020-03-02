SALEM — Jack Welch, the legendary former CEO and chairman of General Electric, has died.
He was 84. News of his death was first reported by CNBC, which said he died late Sunday surrounded by his family.
Welch, who was born in Peabody, grew up in Salem and graduated from Salem High School.
He first went to work at GE in 1960 and rose up through the company to take over as chairman and CEO in 1981. He retired in 2001.
According to CNBC, his funeral will be held at St. Patrick's Cathedral.
