SALEM — Leveille “Lev” McClain, an African American city councilor representing Ward 4, had a Ghostbusters-esque approach to depicting his opposition to Andrew Jackson’s presence in the City Council chambers Tuesday night.
“This is about who we want to be, who we want looking down on us as we steer this city into its future,” McClain said. “There’s no doubt in my mind, if Andrew Jackson stepped out of that portrait right now, he’d be shocked and angry to see me sitting at this table, talking about him.”
The City Council unanimously voted Tuesday night to remove a painting of Andrew Jackson from City Council chambers. The order also calls for the portrait to be temporarily relocated to an attached side room, and that the body’s Government Services committee meet to “determine a possible permanent location of the painting.” It was introduced by McClain and Councilor-at-large Alice Merkl.
The painting, hanging in the southwestern corner of the room alongside Salem resident Charles Albert Read, was painted by Ralph Eleaser Whiteside Earl. A placard at the base of the painting adds that Jackson was a “guest of Salem” from June 26 to 27, 1833. Read, meanwhile, is “a liberal benefactor of his Native city.”
Caroline Watson-Felt, representing Ward 2, got all Hawthorne on the portrait.
“He needs to land somewhere with a giant Scarlet Letter on him,” she said. “I’m absolutely for the removal of him from this room. ... I don’t want to miss an opportunity to very clearly own and look our atrocious history as white Americans in its face.”
The meeting opened with comments from Hancock Street resident Alphonse Wright, who provided a history lesson of sorts on Jackson’s actions before, during and after his presidency.
“In 1804, Jackson had nine African American people enslaved. By 1820, he had over 100, and by his death in 1845, he had over 150,” Wright said. “Over his lifetime, he oversaw a total of 300 enslaved people on his plantation.”
Even further, “Jackson used the power of the federal government to enforce the separation of the Native American tribes and whites,” Wright continued. “His act of ethnic cleansing removed almost all the Native Americans east of the Mississippi and south of Lake Michigan, about 70,000 people, from the United States.”
Still further, Wright said having Jackson alongside an incoming Naumkeag tribal leader portrait is “like putting a picture of Eli Wiesel up when there’s a picture of Joseph Goebbels, or Nelson Mandela when there’s Hendrick Frensch Verwoerd.” The four names represent diametrically opposed figures in Nazi and Apartheid history.
Those comments were echoed by McClain later in the meeting.
“How do we view our relationship with the Native American community?” asked McClain. “Would I be doing right by them... would I actually be standing in solidarity with them to invite them into a space that I know doesn’t represent safety to them, that I know doesn’t honor their tragic history?”
City Council President Patricia “Patti” Morsillo — the third woman to lead the body in five years — called attention to the fact that of the nine portraits in chambers, none of them are women.
“This really is a public room and should reflect Salem and how we view ourselves today,” Morsillo said. “To that end, I know I did this about two years ago when this discussion came up... I’d love to see some women on these walls and not just in the seats.”
From there, Morsillo started listing the accomplishments of Salem women over the years that deserved recognition, including the inventor of famed Salem Gibraltors, the mind behind kindergarten education and “patron saint of mothers,” and “the 14 innocent women hanged during the Salem Witch Trials.”
“Since the day I walked into this room,” Morsillo said, “I walked around and will say... again... none of these people speak to me.”
COUNCIL CHAMBER PORTRAITS
Includes text at base of each portrait explaining their local impact.
JOHN GLEN KING, president of the First Common Council of Salem
JOHN ENDECOTT, landed at Salem, Sept. 1628, the first charter governor Massachusetts Bay Colony, 16 times re-elected
ABIEL ABBOT LOW, eminent merchant of New York City, philanthropist and benefactor of Salem
The MARQUIS de LaFAYETTE, guest of Salem Oct. 29, 1784 and Aug. 31, 1824
CHARLES ALBERT READ, a liberal benefactor of his native city
ANDREW JACKSON, the guest of Salem, June 26-7, 1833
SIMON BRADSTREET, born March 1603; landed with Winthrop at Salem, June 1630; Died here age 94 March 1697; the last colonial governor of Massachusetts, 1679-1686
LIEUT. GEN. P.H. SHERIDAN, Visited Salem, Feb. 2, 1888
DENIS SULLIVAN, Mayor of Salem, 1918-1923
