NEWBURYPORT — Almost every nook and cranny of Plum Island will be filled with music during the six hours of PlumFest 2023 on Saturday, Sept. 16.
In all, more than 100 performers are scheduled to entertain friends, neighbors and visitors who will flood the island for the annual end-of-summer event.
PlumFest is an outgrowth of the “porch festival” scene where tight-knit, arts-filled communities throw a party with roof-top decks, driveways and, of course, porches serving as temporary and impromptu stages.
Plumfest is presented by a non-profit volunteer-run organization with the mission to bring local musicians, island residents and visitors together to showcase the natural beauty and artistry that springs from Plum Island.
As an early participant in the “porch-fest” movement, PlumFest brings its own unique flavor to the mix and the entire event is free. The day is a labor of love for those involved, all of them volunteering their time, energy and sweat to make the day happen. Everyone volunteers, the hosts are volunteer and the bands are all volunteers.
Organizers will be collecting donations for PlumFest’s designated beneficiaries, the Boys and Girls Club of Lower Merrimack Valley and the Merrimack River Watershed Council, but there is no admission charge.
Donations raised at PlumFest will support the music education program at the Boys and Girls Club of Lower Merrimack Valley, and will enable the club to expand its existing music curriculum by adding instruction in recording technology, studio engineering and sound management.
Volunteers from Boys and Girls Club will be helping staff the welcome table, supervising the parking lot at the airport, and providing some of the buses to help transport visitors around the island. Their support — this year and in the past — is a key to helping PlumFest run smoothly, organizers say.
The line-up for the day is extensive with artists coming from near and far to play during the event. Many are local favorites, some with regional followings.
The bands, duos and solo artists performing include Everlovin’ Rosie, Frankie and Johnnie & The Lazy Boyz, 13fifty, 3rd and Wrong, Alan Foucault and Alien Drag.
Among the performers will be Currier Square, a Haverhill-based singer-songwriter folk-rock trio that performs original songs from the band’s three CDs in addition to select covers. Members — Vance Grazio on vocals, acoustic guitar, harmonica, Mark Porro on vocals, acoustic and electric guitars and Mike LaPierre on bass- have played together in various band iterations since the 1970s and today feature mostly original songs from “Going Home” (2017), “River Town”(2019) and “Full Circle” (2021).
Taking their turn on stage will be Cynthia and Kevin, a duo that features PlumFest founders Cynthia Keefe and Kevin Kelley who perform rock to Americana to pop, with a hint of jazz and blues along with originals. Also on the day’s long list of musicians is Eloise Kirkpatrick, a 17-year-old from Newbury, who began playing the piano, guitar, and writing her own songs as a youngster. Kirkpatrick started recording her own music in the beginning of 2023, with her debut single “Pretty Eyes” released in April. Kirkpatrick’s full length debut album, “Fire Driven,” is slated for release at the end of summer.
IF YOU GO
PLUMFEST
Saturday, Sept. 16
Noon to 6 p.m.
Island-wide festival with more than 100 performers playing through the town. Free with donations going to the Boys and Girls Club of Lower Merrimack Valley.
Schedule and map https://plumfest.org/schedule-map/?fbclid=IwAR1HF49timI-zVHKPN-1eJ86uzTdLJpyfmeksg4mnrSVcmLiBZ0n501HBfk
Website https://plumfest.org/?fbclid=IwAR3XFW024Hy2wpLDrRHGoPlSoRaMXSnlC_NsXwJZohmwMmDIUCSCviGFx2g