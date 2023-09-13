Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.