MARBLEHEAD — Town Administrator Jason Silva tendered his resignation earlier this week — taking selectmen by surprise — but an effort is now underway to bring an interim leader in within the month.
Silva notified the Board of Selectmen on Monday that he is resigning as town administrator, according to Selectmen Chairperson Jackie Belf-Becker. A reason wasn’t given, and there was no prior indication Silva was considering leaving, she explained.
“He just gave us the requisite 30 days that he has to give notice,” Belf-Becker said. “We’ll be appointing an interim, and then we’ll be making — of course — a search. But this happened yesterday (Monday).”
Silva came to Marblehead in July 2018 after several years in local government in different capacities, including as chief of staff to Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll for seven years, and state Sen. Joan Lovely for two. He also served as a city councilor for six years in his hometown of Beverly, where he and his wife live with their three children. Silva graduated from Beverly High School in 1995 and Salem State University in 2000 with a bachelor’s degree in political science.
“His leaving is going to be a tremendous loss for the town. He’s started so many new initiatives, and we hope to keep them going. It’ll be hard without him, but the town has to go on,” Belf-Becker said. “Wherever he goes, they’ll be lucky to have him.”
In a statement, Silva said he “truly appreciated my 3½ years in Marblehead, and I’d like to thank the Board of Selectmen for their trust, support, and leadership during my tenure as town administrator.”
“It’s been a meaningful and learning experience for me professionally — one that will no doubt stay with me forever. I’m proud of our collective accomplishments on many important issues facing the town during a most difficult and challenging time period,” he said. “The progress and improvements made I hope will serve the community well for years to come.”
Silva declined to say why he was resigning.
The Board of Selectmen next meets on Wednesday, Jan. 12, “and we’ll be discussing the interim position at that point,” Belf-Becker said.
Under Silva’s leadership, Marblehead has formed a series of working groups dealing with harbor planning efforts and funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) — federal stimulus that will help reboot the region from the impacts of COVID-19.
“There’s been so many other things,” Belf-Becker said. “He always tries to involve the public, and he responds to every email, responds to every telephone call. He’s very present in his job, and he works well with department heads. He’s just, in my opinion, a stellar town administrator, and I’ve worked with many.
“It’s a tremendous loss to the town,” Belf-Becker said.
Silva also served as executive director of the Salem YMCA from 2013 to 2015. In 2018, he had said the job helped him sharpen his managerial skills, but his heart was truly with local government, which caused him to return to Driscoll’s staff as the director of municipal operations for a little over a year before going to work for Lovely.
“As someone who has committed myself to public service for many years, I’ve done so with the hope that I have opportunities to do good, to help people and to make positive impact in the communities I work,” Silva said. “Thank you, Marblehead, for the opportunity to work toward those goals each and everyday on behalf of the community.”
