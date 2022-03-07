MARBLEHEAD — Jewish teens from the North Shore and the Boston area gathered at Temple Emanu-El in Marblehead Sunday afternoon to assemble care packages for the Ukrainian Jewish community.
The service opportunity was hosted by the Jewish Teen Initiative of Greater Boston at Combined Jewish Philanthropies, in partnership with the Lappin Foundation. Teens Aidan and Lucy New, along with Sofia Vatnik, Arielle Mogolesko and Josh Comito led the volunteer effort.
On Sunday, volunteers put together soup-kits, care packages, and wrote cards to be sent to Jewish communities in Ukraine. The packages include non-perishable food items, first aid supplies, and miniature flashlights. Organizers said they planned to send 500 soup kits and 200 overall care packages to help in even a small way the Ukrainian people in the midst of the Russian invasion of the country.
Lucy New said they are working closely with Action for Post-Soviet Jewry, a local organization with close ties to the region, for logistical and linguistic support.