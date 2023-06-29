DERRY, N.H. — If you spent any time in the ‘70s, ‘80s or ‘90s in little seaside bars up and down the New England coast, you probably know John Cafferty and Beaver Brown Band.
The Rhode Island-based rock and rollers achieved mainstream success in the 1980s with the “Eddie & The Cruisers — Motion Picture Soundtrack” when hit single “On the Dark Side,” earned the No. 1 position on the Billboard Rock charts and remained on the MTV video charts for five consecutive weeks.
The album sold more than 3 million copies and was certified triple platinum. In 2012, they were inducted into the Rhode Island Music Hall Of Fame.
Cafferty’s solo track “Hearts on Fire” was featured in the Sylvester Stallone film “Rocky IV” and he received a second double Platinum soundtrack award.
Over the years, John has scored 35 songs in major motion pictures. The band is heard on the soundtracks of several major motion pictures including “Jersey Girl” and the smash hit “There’s Something About Mary.”
The band began in 1972, billed as simply Beaver Brown, a bar band based out of Narragansett, R.I., but quickly established a following up and down the Northeast corridor with strongholds in the beach towns of Narragansett and Misquamicut, Rhode Island; Cape Cod and Boston; New Haven; New York City; Asbury Park and Washington, DC.
John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band continue to tour, playing Saturday, July 1, at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry, N.H.