Storied guitarist and local hero Johnny A. will be pulling out all the stops for America’s veterans July 24.
The 3 p.m. show at the Kowloon in Saugus is part of the Concerts for New England Vets concert series. A portion of the proceeds from this show will go to support for causes for New England vets including those on the North Shore and beyond.
“In America’s long and storied history veterans have been an emblem of bravery, safety and freedom. No matter what the mission of each veteran was, their courage made an impact on the war in which they served, giving us the liberties we enjoy today.”
Johnny A. and his band will be performing his critically acclaimed instrumental reimagining of Beatles songs tltled “From A. to BEATLES.”
Born in Malden, he grew up in the North Shore area, where he led bands that played every major and not-so-major venue in the area as well as a host of roadside bars in New England.
In the 1980s and 1990s, while working as a sideman, he played with Santana percussionist Mingo Lewis, legendary Delaney & Bonnie, Derek & the Dominos keyboard wizard Bobby Whitlock, and briefly with Doug Clifford, Creedence Clearwater Revival drummer.
He then served a seven-year role as guitarist and musical director for J. Geils Band front man Peter Wolf, playing on Wolf’s albums “Fool’s Parade” and “Long Line,” which he co-produced. In addition to world tours with Wolf. Johnny A. was also a member of Wolf’s House Party 5 band and various incarnations of his acoustic ensembles which toured extensively throughout the U.S. and overseas.
He launched his solo career in 1999 and recorded a guitar instrumental album, “Sometime Tuesday Morning.” The album included original material as well as covers of the Beatles’ “Yes It Is,” Jimmy Webb’s “Wichita Lineman,” and Willie Cobbs’ blues classic “You Don’t Love Me.”
The album featured the instrumental single “Oh Yeah,” which charted No.1 in the U.S. on the AAA radio format. It was the first time in more than a decade that an instrumental hit No.1 on radio. The album went on to sell more than 100,000 copies.
His solo album, “Get Inside” in 2004 yielded two radio singles, “I Had to Laugh,” which was nominated for a Grammy, and a radio edit of the title track “Get Inside.”
In 2014, “Driven,” with Johnny A. mixing, producing, and playing all the instruments, was followed by three years as The Yardbirds’ lead guitarist.
If YOU GO
From A. to BEATLES: Johnny A.
with Sal Baglio
3 p.m. Sunday, July 24
Kowloon, 948 Broadway (Route 1), Saugus