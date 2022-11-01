DANVERS — Danvers-based Abiomed, a maker of artificial heart and heart-assist devices, is set to be acquired by Johnson & Johnson in a $16.6 billion deal, the companies announced Tuesday.
Once the sale is completed, Abiomed will become part of Johnson & Johnson's Med Tech portfolio of medical device makers, a segment that the firm has pursued more aggressively since it announced last year that it would be splitting off its well-known consumer products division.
The deal calls for Johnson & Johnson to pay $380 per share, with additional contingent value right payments worth up to $35 more per share if certain sales and regulatory milestones are met over the next several years.
The announcement also involves a "line of succession" plan by Abiomed Chairman, President and CEO Michael Minogue, who will retire at the completion of the deal, which is expected by early next year. That plan calls for chief commercial officer Andrew Greenfield, a 17-year veteran of the firm, to move into the role of president.
Minogue has been with Abiomed since 2004.
The company was founded in 1981.
Johnson & Johnson CEO Joaquin Duato said in a conference call he believes the two share "complimentary cultures" and called it an "exciting opportunity."
"We have admired the Abiomed business for a while and we are confident in the cultural fit between the two companies," Duato said in the call.
Minogue also believes the two firms share "similar cultures centered around patients and integrity," and said the acquisition is "the best outcome" for the company to continue its growth, he said during the call on Tuesday.
In a statement released shortly before the call, Minogue said, "We are pleased to have reached an agreement that reflects the remarkable value Abiomed created with our revolutionary Impella heart pump platform and promising pipeline. This transaction partners us with an organization that shares our patients-first mindset and creates immediate value for our patients, customers, employees and shareholders. It will enable us to leverage Johnson & Johnson’s global scale, commercial strength and clinical expertise to accelerate our mission of making heart recovery the global standard of care."
Much of the discussion in Tuesday's conference call centered around the growing numbers of patients experiencing coronary artery disease and heart failure, and on Abiomed's focus on developing technology, including Impella heart pumps, that are able to allow patients to recover heart function.
In 2018 the company opened a new research and development wing at its Cherry Hill Drive headquarters. In September, Danvers town manager Steve Bartha told the North Shore Chamber of Commerce that the firm was announcing further expansion plans and additional jobs.
Local leaders expressed some surprise at the announcement.
Danvers Select Board Chair Dan Bennett called it a "surprising development."
The potential impact locally on jobs or Abiomed's footprint on the North Shore was not immediately clear Tuesday.
Aaron Henry, the director of land use and community services, said he the town manager hope to learn more soon about the deal but are viewing it as a positive at this point.
The news also came as a surprise to them, Henry said, and "although it’s natural to wonder if this is a potential threat, I think this is the opposite. As Abiomed will continue to runas a standalone entity within the J&J organization post-transaction, we expect that the growth trajectory Abiomed has been on will continue if not be enhanced."
"The specialized medical device workforce the North Shore (and Cherry Hill in particular) offers them, combined with the opportunity for the continued physical growth of the Danvers property, were likely significant factors in the acquisition," Henry said in an email.
He said town officials are " cautiously optimistic that this is a positive development for the town and region," given Abiomed's track record.
Abiomed has seen dramatic growth in the past five years, with a 22% jump in sales in just the last fiscal year, bringing its annual sales to more than $1 billion. That's more than twice the sales it had five years ago.
The acquisition will be financed through a combination of cash on hand and short-term financing.
After the announcement, shares of Abiomed climbed by more than 50 percent on Tuesday morning.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.