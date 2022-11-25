Even before the Airplane took off, it was Jorma and Jack.
It always was, and will be when Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady take the stage as Acoustic & Electric Hot Tuna at The Cabot on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 8 p.m.
It was Jorma Kaukonen, after all, who lured his high school chum and bandmate Jack Casady west to join him in the Bay Area and a new musical endeavor that would lay the soundtrack of much of the social revolution that was the 1960s.
Jefferson Airplane guitarist Kaukonen and bassist Jack Casady served as two of the jet engines that gave the San Francisco ensemble, which included bandmates Grace Slick, band cofounder Paul Kantner and singer Marty Balin, flight during its 1965-1972 run. It was creative differences, substance abuse and personal conflicts among the “flight crew” and the emergence of commercially viable side projects that led to the Airplane’s bouncy crash landing.
Actually, it was at an Airplane concert at the legendary Fillmore East in NYC that the very idea of Hot Tuna was born, when Kantner, the band’s other guitarist and co-founder, suggested Kaukonen and Casady “...go play an acoustic tune.” So Hot Tuna was born even before it was officially Hot Tuna, according to Kaukonen.
“The financial success of the Airplane allowed Jack and me the wiggle room to nurse our young band through its infancy without financial constraints,” Kaukonen said in “Been So Long,” his 2018 autobiography.
“It was fun and a real relief to be able to just get together with friends and play music without it being a ‘career move’!”
In its first two years, Hot Tuna’s lineup was ever-changing, featuring — at times — Airplane alum Kantner and singer Balin, tapping short-term Airplane electric fiddler Poppa John Creach, and enlisting Airplane drummer Joey Covington. After Creach left the band, Hot Tuna became a trio for about five years as Kaukonen and Casady worked with drummer Sammy Piazza and Bob Steeler at different times. But it was always Kaukonen and Casady as the driving force behind the Tuna.
The band took a six-year hiatus in 1977, reformed in 1983, and disbanded again. Off and on again, but it was always Kaukonen and Casady. In the 1970s, Hot Tuna released eight albums. Kaukonen and Casady have kept the Hot Tuna together since 1986, adding a pair of studio albums and several live releases to the Hot Tuna catalog.
Kaukonen relocated to southern Ohio and, in 1989, opened Fur Peace Ranch, a music camp, recording studio and concert venue. When fans see Pomeroy, Ohio, on the tour schedule of their favorite act, that’s Fur Peace Ranch.
These days, his role at Hot Tuna shows with Casady is less of being an oldies act and more of a bard.
As someone who started learning finger picking in college and subsequently worshiped at the altar of the storied blues-gospel singer the Rev. Gary Davis, Hot Tuna’s shows are rife not only with songs from the Hot Tuna catalog, but material from greats associated with the Americana canon.
Any given evening’s set list might include gems from the likes of Jelly Roll Morton (“Winin’ Boy Blues”), Blind Willie Johnson (“Keep Your Lamp Trimmed and Burning”), Leroy Carr (“How Long Blues”) and Davis (“Candy Man”). and there figures to be several nuggets plucked from the Jefferson Airplane (“Trial By Fire”) and Kaukonen (“Living in the Moment”) catalogs.
Dave Gil de Rubio of Last Word Features contributed to this story.
IF YOU GO
Hot Tuna Acoustic & Electric
Wednesday, Nov. 30, 8 p.m.
The Cabot, 289 Cabot St., Beverly