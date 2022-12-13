DANVERS — At 59, Kevin Berry has racked up a 30-plus page criminal record that includes multiple trips to jail.
But on Monday, he was spared from going back to Middleton Jail by a judge who acknowledged she was taking a “leap of faith” that Berry’s commitment to staying sober is genuine.
Berry, of 9 Frederick St., South Boston, admitted to and was found guilty of charges including assault on a police officer, failing to stop for police, driving to endanger and other charges.
The charges arose from a shoplifting call to the Bed, Bath and Beyond on Endicott Street in Danvers on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021.
As police pulled up, they saw a woman, Debra Mann, 48, also of South Boston, running across Endicott Street toward a black car parked on a ramp, police said. She was carrying two vacuum cleaners. She jumped into the waiting car.
When Patrolman Robert Santo pulled up to block the car, Berry suddenly drove forward, forcing the officer to pull up to avoid being hit. Berry then steered hard around the police car and took off down the ramp and onto a busy Endicott Street.
Followed by officers, Berry continued speeding away, down Commonwealth Avenue and several other roads, at times on the wrong side of the road, and into Peabody, where the pursuit was called off. One officer continued to follow the car, which ended up on a dead end on Oak Street in Peabody with a wheel on fire, and Danvers officers then went to that street, where Berry was found hiding behind a home. He was taken into custody following a struggle, police said.
A prosecutor noted that the entire incident was around 4 p.m., in heavy traffic.
Mann was charged with shoplifting.
While the case was pending Berry was eventually released on bail — only to be re-arrested another half-dozen times while the charges were pending.
His attorney, Grace Edwards, asked Curran to impose a sentence of time served that Berry spent in custody.
Prosecutors were seeking a two-year jail term with 15 months in custody and the balance suspended on supervised probation. They point to Berry’s long criminal record — and the fact that even while out on bail in the Danvers case, he was picking up new charges in other jurisdictions.
When Judge Jean Curran asked Berry if he admitted to the facts described by the prosecutor, he initially hesitated, telling her, “essentially.”
“His recollection might be slightly different than the police report,” Edwards told the judge.
“That’s why we have trials,” the judge responded.
Curran initially pressed Edwards. “You’re asking me to put him on probation?” she asked, referring to Berry’s record.
Edwards acknowledged Berry is “a little too old” to be committing crimes, but said the case has served as an opportunity. After his most recent arrest, this past summer, he was admitted to the Gavin Foundation Hamilton Recovery House in Boston, where he’s stayed sober since August.
Edwards said despite his long history of arrests, he’d never had the chance to go to a program. She also said the Middleton Jail helped her find and get Berry admitted.
“I’m always hopeful for someone to finally make positive steps,” the judge said.
She said sometimes people learn late in life.
When Curran offered a suspended 2½ year jail term and 18 months of probation, Berry did not hesitate, accepting the sentence — and the risk that if he slips up with a failed drug test or other violation, he will be sent to jail for up to 30 months. She acknowledged that not sending Berry back to jail was “taking a leap of faith.”
“I hope this program is doing what you need it to do,” Curran told Berry. “Maybe 59 is a golden age.”
