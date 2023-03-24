DANVERS — A judge on Thursday again reduced the bail of a now-former child psychologist charged with keeping hundreds of images of children with his own image superimposed on them in his apartment.
Mark Ternullo, 69, has been living in a motel, his court-appointed lawyer, Andrew daMota, told Salem Superior Court Judge Thomas Drechsler. The location was not disclosed.
Ternullo, who has surrendered his license to practice psychology, has had difficulty finding work, daMota told the judge, in part due to a requirement that he remain within Massachusetts and wear a GPS bracelet.
daMota asked the judge to either remove the bracelet or travel restrictions or refund some of Ternullo’s bail money.
The lawyer, who was appointed to represent Ternullo after he was found to be indigent, said Ternullo had recently been offered a retail management job at Best Buy but was unable to take the position because he could not travel to training in New Hampshire.
But Drechsler said that if a future job opportunity arises, or there is a need for him to visit with his elderly brother in Connecticut, Ternullo could simply ask the court for temporary permission to travel.
He declined to remove the conditions, which also include no contact with anyone under 18, but offered to reduce the bail further, reducing it to $2,500.
The bail in the case had originally been set at $10,000 following Ternullo’s indictment last year.
Ternullo was first charged with possessing child pornography in February 2022, after workers renovating the Butler Avenue apartment where he had lived for 23 years removed a bathroom wall and found a secret room with boxes of images of children.
Ternullo was arrested and evicted. After his initial release on bail he was staying with friends but more recently had been living week-to-week in a motel, his lawyer told the judge.
A further hearing has been scheduled for June 5 to schedule a trial date, but daMota said his client may also want an opportunity to try to resolve the case prior to a trial.
