WENHAM — A Lawrence Superior Court judge has allowed a former assistant professor at Gordon College to add claims related to her termination to a lawsuit against the school.
Judge John Lu also denied Gordon College’s request for a hearing on Margaret DeWeese-Boyd’s request, saying in a hand-written notation that the issues were “extremely well-briefed” and that he believes he has a clear understanding without hearing testimony.
It’s the latest in a lawsuit that the college hopes will end up in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, where it seeks to expand the definition of who is considered a “ministerial” employee at a religious school. The college has framed the issue as a First Amendment case, contending that employment discrimination laws should not apply to teachers or professors at religious schools.
To that end it has lined up an array of supporters from various religious denominations, as well as attorneys general in a number of conservative states.
But DeWeese-Boyd and her attorney say that the school’s real agenda is to stifle academic freedom and punish the former professor for speaking out on LGBTQ+ rights. DeWeese-Boyd taught in the school’s social work program for more than a decade when she sought a promotion to a full professorship in 2016. Despite the support of the faculty senate, the request was denied.
DeWeese-Boyd sued, alleging the denial was in retaliation for her criticism of then-president Michael Lindsay’s efforts to win an exemption from requirements on entities receiving federal funds.
Then, after her lawsuit was filed, the school disbanded the social work program and eliminated her position. The school subsequently introduced a “social welfare” program with a nearly-identical curriculum, DeWeese-Boyd alleges in her amended complaint, which add counts related to wrongful termination and gender discrimination.
The expanded complaint also names Board of Trustees members; retired judge Herman Smith, who was chair when the social work program was shuttered, and former J.C. Penney and Starbucks chairman Myron “Mike” Ullman III, who is vice chair of the trustees.
The school’s attorneys had objected to the additional counts and defendants being added to the case now as it awaits a decision on whether the Supreme Court will take up its appeal of a Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court decision.
That SJC decision upheld a lower court ruling that rejected the college’s claims that DeWeese-Boyd was a ministerial employee. The school had sought to dismiss her lawsuit on the grounds that employment laws do not apply to religious ministers.
The school, in legal filings, accused the former professor of adding federal discrimination claims now in order to undermine its chances of having the case heard before the Supreme Court.
