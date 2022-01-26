BEVERLY — A legal battle over six chickens being kept by a Lothrop Street couple as emotional support animals for their daughter will continue next month.
After receiving the city’s formal response to the couple’s request for an injunction just four hours before a hearing Tuesday, Newburyport Superior Court Judge Kathleen McCarthy-Neyman said she shared the frustration of the couple’s attorneys, noting that the complaint was filed a month ago.
At the same time, the judge also said she would like to see more evidence from the couple’s attorneys as to why the chickens — as opposed to a dog or cat — are a preferable support animal.
“Does it have to be a chicken?” the judge asked lawyer Jeremy Cohen. “Can it be a cat or a dog? Why did it go straight to chickens?”
Dr. William Wilson and Dr. Irene Tsirozidou bought the chickens for their 7-year-old daughter Raffaele after the girl expressed interest in chickens last Easter, they said last month, shortly after filing their complaint in Salem Superior Court.
The girl, her parents say, has struggled with a learning disability and anxiety. Her parents said in an interview last month that after they brought the chicks home, their daughter soon bonded with them and developed a routine, caring for them and talking to them, which relaxes her.
They thought they were all set after paying a $150 fee for a permit. But soon, they learned they would need to appear before the Board of Health. After a hearing in September, the board denied permission.
The couple said they offered to give up the three roosters they had inadvertently purchased as chicks, but wanted to keep the six hens. But after a second hearing in December, the city’s Board of Health was adamant — the chickens had to go as well.
That’s when they filed the appeal.
The couple’s attorneys, Cohen and Manny Rabbitt, say the city has violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and federal housing law by failing to allow for an accommodation for Raffaele and her chickens.
Cohen told the judge during the hearing that if the girl — who was watching from home with her father — has to give up her chickens, it will set back much of the progress she has made.
The city’s health director, William Burke, called that argument “inapplicable and irrelevant” in denying their permit.
Residents of the neighborhood, which is between downtown Beverly and the ocean, complained that the chickens caused odors and attracted rodents, and expressed fear that they could also transmit disease.
The attorney representing the city on Tuesday, Joseph Padolsky, told the judge that the city was responding to concerns from neighbors.
“It’s more urban than suburban,” he told her, explaining that houses are closer together than in other areas of the city.
Padolsky told the judge that the health director inspected the coop conditions multiple times. “The report back was the conditions were poor,” Padolsky told the judge. He said there were odors and noise, and that “more concerning,” rats.
“How do we know the rats were caused by the chickens?” the judge asked.
Padolsky said neighbors had reported it to the board.
Rabbitt, one of the lawyers for the couple, pointed to a Salem News story from last year detailing an issue with rats throughout the downtown area and said it was not right to blame his clients for that.
At several points during the hearing the judge asked whether something could be worked out. Padolsky said he doesn’t believe the city has any leeway, despite Cohen’s argument that the city is obligated to make reasonable accommodations for the girl’s disability.
The judge encouraged them to talk some more, but also gave Cohen and Rabbitt a chance to respond to the city’s filings and postponed the rest of the hearing until Feb. 9.
The chickens, for the time being, aren’t going anywhere, though. Padolsky said the city would have to go to court to get a judge’s approval before actually confiscating the birds.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis