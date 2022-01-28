SALEM — Issuing an injunction that would bar the city from enforcing a vaccine requirement “does not promote the public interest and could adversely affect the public,” a Newburyport Superior Court judge concluded in her ruling on a challenge to the mandate from a Salem business.
Earlier this month, Loren Weed, the owner of The Grind Factory, an indoor baseball and softball training facility on Mason Street, filed a legal challenge to the vaccine requirement for businesses like hers.
Weed and her lawyer, Carmine Lepore, believe the requirement is an unconstitutional infringement on her right to run a business and treats her differently than owners of other types of businesses. Weed told the judge that requiring her to check for vaccination would lead to families moving their children to other programs in nearby communities without such mandates.
But the city of Salem argues that nearly every business in the city has been required to make accommodations due to the pandemic, including requiring masks be worn by customers. Fitness facilities, indoor dining, and entertainment venues, where people cannot continuously wear a mask, are required to check for proof of vaccination under the temporary order.
The judge said in her decision that The Grind Factory had failed to meet the standard for an injunction in a civil case.
The judge concluded that Weed was unlikely to be able to show that either her due process and equal protection claims have any merit because the city has a rational basis for the order.
Courts have held — including in other COVID-related legal challenges — that government actions, such as mask and vaccine mandates, are constitutional as long as they further a legitimate public interest.
In this case, McCarthy-Neyman concluded, the vaccine requirement does. The government’s interest is in preventing the spread of COVID-19, the judge found.
The judge also rejected the claim that indoor fitness or sports facilities were being treated disparately, saying that the city’s Board of Health was simply relying on scientific information showing the virus is more easily transmitted indoors, and that masks cannot or often are not feasible to be worn in certain activities (such as exercise or dining). She went on to cite statistics relied upon by the city showing that nearly 97% of vaccinated individuals who contract breakthrough COVID-19 do not require hospitalization, and that unvaccinated individuals are five times as likely to contract the virus.
“The Board of Health has a legitimate government interest in not just preventing the spread of the virus, but also in preventing local hospitals from being overwhelmed,” McCarthy-Neyman wrote.
The judge also found that The Grind Factory had failed to provide any evidence of irreparable harm. While the complaint alleges that Weed will lose business, and Weed testified to that at Monday’s hearing, the judge concluded that those concerns are speculative.
“Despite the fact that the vaccination order became effective on Jan. 15 ... nine days before the hearing, the plaintiff offered no evidence of clients who have been refused entry, refunds actually demanded or issued, lessons canceled, or other lost revenues actually incurred,” the judge noted. “On cross-examination, Ms. Weed admitted that the plaintiff has not been checking vaccination cards to date and not otherwise enforcing the vaccination order as required.”
The judge did acknowledge that small businesses “have already struggled through many hardships” due to the pandemic, and said she appreciates that the vaccine requirement may add to those by requiring businesses to “police” the status of their customers, “a topic sensitive to many.”
However, she said, The Grind Factory had not met the legal standard to show irreparable harm.
Dr. Jeremy Schiller, chair of the Board of Health, said he was pleased to learn of the ruling.
“I am happy to hear the court has reaffirmed the vaccine requirement as a necessary and effective mitigation measure in keeping Salem safe and helping to ease the burden at our local hospitals during this latest surge,” Schiller said via email.
Lepore, the attorney for The Grind Factory, did not respond to requests for comment.{/div}
The Grind Factory is located inside a former manufacturing facility that houses a number of other businesses. None of the other businesses or the owner are involved in the complaint.
