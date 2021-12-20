BEVERLY — A Salem Superior Court judge is now considering a request to overrule the state’s commissioner of correction and grant medical parole to the man convicted of the deadly 1984 Elliott Chambers rooming house fire.
An attorney for James Carver has been seeking his release under the state’s medical parole statute.
On Friday, a hearing on a motion for judgment was conducted via Zoom.
Carver, now a balding, gray-haired and jowly man of 57, sat quietly, appearing at times to nod off, as his attorney insisted that the state’s medical parole law all but requires his release based on a litany of medical conditions and his reliance on a wheelchair.
Carver was convicted of 15 counts of second-degree murder in the July 4, 1984, arson, one count for each of the people killed in the fire, among the deadliest in state history. Among the victims was a young child staying with his grandmother, who also perished. Carver is serving 15 concurrent life sentences.
The site of the rooming house at the corner of Elliott and Rantoul streets in Beverly is now marked by a memorial.
Lawyer Sharon Sullivan-Puccini argued that the underlying facts of the case should not be a factor in whether or not he is granted medical parole.
But Salem Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Karp said he struggled with that interpretation of the medical parole law, which does require a finding that an inmate is no longer a risk to public safety.
“I find it odd the underlying conduct wouldn’t be factored into the public safety equation,” Karp told Sullivan-Puccini. “You can’t look at someone’s future risk without looking at the past. I have trouble with the concept that the Department of Correction is supposed to ignore the underlying case.”
Scott McLean, a lawyer for the Department of Correction, said he believes that the facts of the case are a factor, though not the dispositive one, in a medical parole decision. He argued that Commissioner Carol Mici considered them in the context of whether the inmate is capable of engaging in the same conduct after his release.
And while Carver uses a wheelchair for dizziness and vertigo, McLean told the judge, Mici concluded that he’s still mobile and able to perform routine activities of daily life, such as getting into bed or using the toilet — and that he could still also be capable of starting a fire.
There was also disagreement as to whether Carver is permanently and irreversibly incapacitated by his medical issues.
Karp asked the lawyers whether the opinion of a licensed physician is required to make the determination.
Sullivan-Puccini told the judge she believes he can draw inferences from three medical evaluations of Carver by the health care vendor at his prison.
But those evaluations refer to “high risk” for permanent incapacitation, and “risk factors” for morbidity.
“I’d say that’s permanent incapacitation,” Sullivan-Puccini told the judge.
“Doesn’t a licensed doctor need to say there’s incapacitation that is irreversible?” Karp told the lawyer.
“I don’t think you need to say those magic words,” Sullivan-Puccini responded. “I think he’s basically saying that.”
She also repeatedly urged Karp to view a video of a confrontation between Carver and correctional officers from June 2020 — a video the commissioner and the Essex District Attorney say shows a “combative” Carver but which Sullivan-Puccini says shows a “distraught” Carver in a “mental health crisis.”
“Attorney Sullivan-Puccini gave you her interpretation of that video,” McLean said. He suggested the video shows Carver “is still capable of being combative.”
McLean also suggested that while Sullivan-Puccini blames the incident on a mental health crisis, the reason wouldn’t matter much in the community if he were to suffer another crisis and hurt someone.
“I agree,” Karp told McLean.
Karp said he will arrange to watch the video of the June 2020 incident and read decisions other courts have made, and make a decision sometime after that.
If released, Sullivan-Puccini has proposed that Carver would move in with his adult daughter and her husband and child in New Hampshire.
Nearly a third of the hearing was devoted to a lengthy debate over whether or not the prison superintendent was required to prepare an alternate release plan.
The people killed in the fire were mostly poor or working class residents of the aging rooming house.
Prosecutors said during his trial that Carver was motivated by jealousy and that he told a friend he was trying to “smoke out” the man his former girlfriend had started seeing.
Under state law, Carver, who was convicted in 1989, would have been eligible to seek traditional parole after serving 15 years in prison. However, he has not done so. Instead, he’s pursued numerous legal challenges to the conviction, saying he was not responsible for setting the fire.
Some of his efforts have involved challenges to the adequacy of the original investigation, saying other potential suspects were overlooked.
